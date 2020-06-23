  • June 23, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB season opener against Wayland Baptist canceled

Posted: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:56 pm

The UTPB football team’s season opener against Wayland Baptist, scheduled for Sept. 3, has been canceled due to scheduling restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the NAIA announced that it would require schools to play a maximum of nine games

Per new NCAA rules for the academic year, Division II schools are allowed to play a maximum of 10 regular-season games.

The Falcons are now at the maximum 10 games allowed by the NCAA.

UTPB now opens its season Sept. 12 at West Texas A&M. The Falcons’ home opener is now scheduled for Sept. 26 at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

