COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB season opener against Wayland Baptist canceled

The UTPB football team’s season opener against Wayland Baptist, scheduled for Sept. 3, has been canceled due to scheduling restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the NAIA announced that it would require schools to play a maximum of nine games

Per new NCAA rules for the academic year, Division II schools are allowed to play a maximum of 10 regular-season games.

The Falcons are now at the maximum 10 games allowed by the NCAA.

UTPB now opens its season Sept. 12 at West Texas A&M. The Falcons’ home opener is now scheduled for Sept. 26 at Ratliff Stadium.