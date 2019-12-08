HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood advances to state semifinals

ABILENE The Greenwood football team’s playoff run continued with a 36-33 win over Iowa Park in the Class 4A Division II Regional Final round Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

The Rangers remained undefeated as they moved to 14-0 while Iowa Park ended the season at 12-2.

It was a back and forth contest for both teams as Greenwood led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 21-13 halftime lead.

Iowa Park then scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to go in front, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers scored twice in the fourth quarter with the latter coming off a one-yard run by Trey Cross to clinch the victory.

Cross rushed for 186 yard off 23 carries and had three touchdowns for Greenwood.