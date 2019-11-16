HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to state tournament

SAN ANGELO The Wink volleyball team is headed to the Class 2A state tournament after sweeping Miles 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 in the finals of the Region I-2A tournament at San Angelo Central.

State pairings will be announced Sunday. Wink will play an opponent to be determined at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

This will be Wink’s 13th trip to state and first since 2012. The Lady Wildcats won state titles in 1972 and 1974, and have reached the state final five other times, the last in 1998.