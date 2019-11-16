  • November 16, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to state tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to state tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:22 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to state tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The Wink volleyball team is headed to the Class 2A state tournament after sweeping Miles 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 in the finals of the Region I-2A tournament at San Angelo Central.

State pairings will be announced Sunday. Wink will play an opponent to be determined at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

This will be Wink’s 13th trip to state and first since 2012. The Lady Wildcats won state titles in 1972 and 1974, and have reached the state final five other times, the last in 1998.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 64°/Low 40°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 43°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]