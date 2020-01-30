NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hutton to represent Jackalopes at Prospect's Tournament

Matt Hutton of the Odessa Jackalopes will represent the team at the 2020 North American Hockey League’s Top Prospect’s Tournament in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The Carmel, Indiana, native, who is one of three team captains for this season, has scored five goals and eight assists for 13 points in his third season in the NAHL.

The tournament will be held Feb. 17-18, after the Jackalopes’ road stretch against New Mexico.

The Jackalopes will be back in action this week starting with Friday’s 7:15 game against Shreveport at Ector County Coliseum and again on Saturday with the same time.