  • January 30, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hutton to represent Jackalopes at Prospect's Tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hutton to represent Jackalopes at Prospect's Tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:07 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hutton to represent Jackalopes at Prospect's Tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Matt Hutton of the Odessa Jackalopes will represent the team at the 2020 North American Hockey League’s Top Prospect’s Tournament in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The Carmel, Indiana, native, who is one of three team captains for this season, has scored five goals and eight assists for 13 points in his third season in the NAHL.

The tournament will be held Feb. 17-18, after the Jackalopes’ road stretch against New Mexico.

The Jackalopes will be back in action this week starting with Friday’s 7:15 game against Shreveport at Ector County Coliseum and again on Saturday with the same time.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:07 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 32°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 51°/Low 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]