HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Second quarter surge helps Andrews over Monahans

MONAHANS Andrews used a strong second quarter to set the tone in their 44-6 victory against the Monahans Friday at Estes Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs scored 22 points in the second 12 minutes to take a commanding halftime lead and not look back.

“We have a lot of work to do to get better,” Andrews head coach Ralph Mason said. “Getting a win is fine. But we gave away way too many mistakes.

“We have a lot to learn. We had way too many dropped passes early. We had some three-and-outs and we just have to get better.”

Neither team could get much going as far as offense in the first quarter as both teams came up empty handed in a scoreless first quarter.

But that all changed in the second quarter.

Andrews got going when Esau Flores scored on a 2-yard run with 8:49 remaining in the first half to cap a seven-play, 65-yard drive that took just two minutes off the clock.

On the Mustangs’ next scoring drive, they only needed one play to find the end zone.

Andrews quarterback Brett Leach connected with Jaheim Nelson on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 6:42 left in the second quarter.

Andrews added to its advantage late in the first half when Luis Cervantes scored on a 1-yard run with 1:59 left in the second quarter, finishing off a seven-play, 87-yard drive that lasted just two minutes, 13 seconds.

The halftime break did nothing to slowing the Mustangs down.

Andrews need only three plays to find the end zone again as Leach hooked up with Rodney Lopez on a 49-yard touchdown. Flores ran in the 2-point conversion and the Mustangs led, 30-0, less than a minute into the second half.

Monahans found the end zone on its next possession when quarterback Bond Heflin connected with Peyton Adams on a 46-yard touchdown less than a minute after Andrews had scored.

But that would be all the scoring for the host Loboes, who watched Andrews add a pair of four-quarter touchdown passes from Leach to the mix.

“I mean it’s a tough game and Andrews is a dang good football team,” Monahans head coach Fred Staugh said. “Their kids play very hard.

“They’re very good. They’re good at what they do. I think we played well in spots and we’ll continue to work hard and to get better.”

