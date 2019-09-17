HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Bushland

It was a tough going for the Odessa High volleyball team as the Lady Bronchos were swept by top-ranked Bushland (25-13, 25-12, 25-19) Tuesday on the road.

Brianna McClure was one of the top performers for Odessa High (12-14), finishing with five kills to go with 10 digs, two aces and an assist.

It was the first match since Saturday for the Lady Bronchos, who fell to Monahans in four sets (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12). Odessa High wraps up nondistrict play at home Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against Alpine.