  • September 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Bushland

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Bushland

Box Score

Bushland def. Odessa High

25-13, 25-12, 25-19

At Bushland HS

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 5, Kheeauna Lide 2, Kaia Minjarez 1, Alexis Luna 2, Cassandra Franco 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Paige Byford 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Alexis Luna 1, Kaia Minjarez 5.

Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 8, Gabrielle Jaquez 25, Brianna McClure 10, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Bianca Solorzano 3, Julisha Terry 2, Paige Byford 2, Alexis Luna 2, Cassandra Franco 2, Kaia Minjarez 10.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 2.

Records

Odessa High 12-14; Bushland 29-1.

 

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:23 pm

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:23 pm

BUSHLAND It was a tough going for the Odessa High volleyball team as the Lady Bronchos were swept by top-ranked Bushland (25-13, 25-12, 25-19) Tuesday on the road.

Brianna McClure was one of the top performers for Odessa High (12-14), finishing with five kills to go with 10 digs, two aces and an assist.

It was the first match since Saturday for the Lady Bronchos, who fell to Monahans in four sets (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12). Odessa High wraps up nondistrict play at home Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against Alpine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

