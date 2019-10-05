  • October 5, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

Amarillo Tascosa def. Odessa High 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14

At OHS Fieldhouse, Friday

Kills — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 9, Bryanna Ordaz 7, Julisha Terry 3, Kheeauna Lide 1, Kaia Minjarez 1, Alexis Luna 3

Blocks — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 0.5, Julisha Terry 0.5, Alexis Luna 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 3, Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 10.

Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 2, Gabrielle Jaquez 21, Brianna McClure 13, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Bianca Solorzano 3, Paige Byford 1, Alexis Luna 1, Cassandra Franco 2, Kaia Minjarez 13.

Aces — Odessa High: Elena Brito 1, Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 1, Bianca Solorzano 1, Cassandra Franco 1.

Records

Amarillo Tascosa 19-14, 2-2; Odessa High 12-18, 0-4.

District 2-6A Standings

                                    Overall           District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wolfforth Frenship..... 27        7             4        0

Midland Lee.............. 26        5             3        1

Midland High............ 16      16             2        2

Amarillo Tascosa...... 19      14             2        2

Permian..................... 15      17             1        3

Odessa High............. 12      18             0        4

———

Friday, Oct. 4

Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Midland Lee def. Midland High 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6 p.m.

Midland High at Permian, 6 p.m.

Amarillo Tascosa at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 11:41 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

The Odessa High volleyball team took a set from visiting Amarillo Tascosa, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Bronchos 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 Friday in District 2-6A action at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Brianna McClure led Odessa High (12-18, 0-4 District 2-6A) with nine kills to go with 13 digs, seven assists and an ace. Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 10 assists to go with 13 digs and a kill, while Gabrielle Jaquez finished with 21 digs and three assists.

Amarillo Tascosa (19-14, 2-2) wraps up the first half of district play at 6 Tuesday at Midland Lee, while Odessa High goes on the road to face Wolfforth Frenship.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

