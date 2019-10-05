HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

OHS logo
-
At OHS Fieldhouse, Friday
Kills — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 9, Bryanna Ordaz 7, Julisha Terry 3, Kheeauna Lide 1, Kaia Minjarez 1, Alexis Luna 3
Blocks — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 0.5, Julisha Terry 0.5, Alexis Luna 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 3, Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 10.
Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 2, Gabrielle Jaquez 21, Brianna McClure 13, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Bianca Solorzano 3, Paige Byford 1, Alexis Luna 1, Cassandra Franco 2, Kaia Minjarez 13.
Aces — Odessa High: Elena Brito 1, Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 1, Bianca Solorzano 1, Cassandra Franco 1.
Records
Amarillo Tascosa 19-14, 2-2; Odessa High 12-18, 0-4.
- District 2-6A Standings
-
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship..... 27 7 4 0
Midland Lee.............. 26 5 3 1
Midland High............ 16 16 2 2
Amarillo Tascosa...... 19 14 2 2
Permian..................... 15 17 1 3
Odessa High............. 12 18 0 4
———
Friday, Oct. 4
Amarillo Tascosa def. Odessa High 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14
Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Midland Lee def. Midland High 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6 p.m.
Midland High at Permian, 6 p.m.
Amarillo Tascosa at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.
The Odessa High volleyball team took a set from visiting Amarillo Tascosa, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Bronchos 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 Friday in District 2-6A action at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Brianna McClure led Odessa High (12-18, 0-4 District 2-6A) with nine kills to go with 13 digs, seven assists and an ace. Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 10 assists to go with 13 digs and a kill, while Gabrielle Jaquez finished with 21 digs and three assists.
Amarillo Tascosa (19-14, 2-2) wraps up the first half of district play at 6 Tuesday at Midland Lee, while Odessa High goes on the road to face Wolfforth Frenship.
