HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

The Odessa High volleyball team took a set from visiting Amarillo Tascosa, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Bronchos 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 Friday in District 2-6A action at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Brianna McClure led Odessa High (12-18, 0-4 District 2-6A) with nine kills to go with 13 digs, seven assists and an ace. Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 10 assists to go with 13 digs and a kill, while Gabrielle Jaquez finished with 21 digs and three assists.

Amarillo Tascosa (19-14, 2-2) wraps up the first half of district play at 6 Tuesday at Midland Lee, while Odessa High goes on the road to face Wolfforth Frenship.