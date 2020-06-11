GOLF: Bedard, Edwards back together for Quarter Century Partnership

When Pascal Bedard first arrived in Odessa in 2004, he said it was quite an adjustment compared to where he grew up outside Montreal.

The former hockey defenseman played three seasons for the Jackalopes from 2004-2007 and played two more seasons, in Bloomington and Wichita, before retiring in 2009.

Fast forward more than a decade and Bedard is taking on a different challenge.

Bedard and local pediatric dentist Joel Edwards have teamed up for the 57th Quarter Century Partnership that teed off Thursday at Odessa Country Club.

This is the second straight year that Bedard and Edwards have partnered for the annual tournament.

The duo took on The Links Course in the opening round and Bedard said that both players hit the ball well but struggled on the greens on a breezy afternoon.

For Bedard, taking friends on the course is something that he’s enjoyed since making Odessa his full-time home in 2009.

“I just love the people down here,” Bedard said after the round. “There are also a lot of opportunities here for me compared to where I was in Canada. Plus, you can’t beat the weather.”

Golf has been part of Bedard’s life since he was young, even as he climbed to the professional ranks on the ice.

He says his dad would take him to a local golf course at 7 or 8 years old and he started playing on a regular basis when he was 17. The hockey player in Bedard still shows up on the tee from time to time as he describes his own swing.

“It’s halfway between a slap shot and a regular golf swing,” he said. “It’s not pretty but it works for me.”

Since partnering with Bedard for the tournament last year, Edwards confirms that he also sees the former hockey player in his game.

“I didn’t see Pascal play when he was here in Odessa,” Edwards said. “But he’s still got it. He can still skate and you can definitely see the athleticism in his swing.”

Bedard enjoys spending time on the course when not at home and the game has been an integral part of his life.

His schedule gets plenty busy, however, managing his job at Greene’s Energy Group and now raising a family of his own.

Over the course of the last couple of years, he’s also developed a strong friendship with Edwards, who runs his own dental practice in Odessa.

Edwards said that he was looking for a partner that played at a similar 10 handicap and says that the similar styles of golf work well with each other.

“He’s always an even-keeled guy and a great partner to have,” Edwards said. “We also don’t take our golf too seriously because of our day jobs.

“It’s been great playing with him and getting to know him more and we always come up with a new story to rib each other on every year.”

Both Bedard and Edwards are hoping that the chemistry can turn into better scores. The duo shot a three-day total of 246 last year and are on pace to better that mark after shooting an opening 81 Thursday.

Despite the struggles on the putting green, Bedard is confident that the duo can keep going in the right direction.

“If we can work on our short game and get those putts to start falling, we can end up with a pretty good score,” Bedard said. “We had a pretty rough second day on the Links Course last year and we played way better today so that’s already an improvement for us.”

