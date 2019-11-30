HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood advances

ABILENE The Greenwood football team remained undefeated with a 41-14 win over Lubbock Estacado in the regional semifinals Friday night at Abilene Christian’s Wildcat Stadium.

With the win, the Rangers (13-0) advanced to the Regional final round against Iowa Park on Dec. 6.

Greenwood took 21-14 lead at the half before scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to put away Estacado.

A Trey Cross touchdown run in the third quarter helped start the run for the Rangers before he added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Rangers will next face Iowa Park (12-1) in the next round of the playoffs.