HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Thursday's Tournament of Champions locations moved

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Thursday's Tournament of Champions locations moved

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 7:12 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Thursday's Tournament of Champions locations moved OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High Tournament of Champions Thursday schedule has been changed.

Thursday’s games will now take place at the schools’ home fields as Permian will play its games at McCanlies Field, while Odessa High will play at Pressly Field.

Thursday’s games were originally supposed to take place at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, but due to the field conditions from inclement weather this week, the games were moved.

The Bronchos will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. against Lubbock High and then face El Paso Franklin at 4:15 p.m.

The Panthers will face Canyon Randall at 9:45 a.m. before taking on Lubbock-Cooper at 11:45 a.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

