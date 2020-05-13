  • May 13, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 14 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: May 14 memories

Posted: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 5:09 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 14 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: The Odessa High football team ended its spring training with a scrimmage at W.T. Barrett Stadium. The B team a controlled scrimmage that lasted about an hour and-a-half. The varsity was then going to put on a game-type scrimmage. … The Odessa High and Abilene baseball teams met in a District 2-4A game at Fly Field. The Bronchos entered the game in first place with an 8-3 district record. The teams had gone into extra innings in their last meeting, with Odessa High winning 5-1. … Permian’s baseball team faced Abilene Cooper in a key District 2-4A contest. Cooper was 6-5 in district play while Permian was 7-4.

>> 1987: Odessa College men’s track and field teams began its quest for a record seventh straight junior college outdoor championship. The Wranglers, who were hosting the NJCAA meet for the third consecutive year, had finished second behind Blinn College at the indoor track championships earlier in the year. The three-day event took place at Ratliff Stadium.

>> 1995: The Odessa College baseball team knocked off Galveston College with an 8-7 victory at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex in Stephenville. The Whitecaps were the defending national champions. The victory sent the Wranglers to the winners’ bracket in the Texas-New Mexico baseball tournament. … Permian’s Toby Stevenson cleared 16 feet, 6.5 inches to win the pole vault at the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships vault in Austin. … Odessa High teammate Jonathan Pike took second in the 800 meters with a time of one minute, 51.42 seconds.

>> 2000: Permian’s Roy Williams capped off his memorable career at Permian High by setting a state record of 25 feet, 6 inches in winning the long jump at the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 5:09 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

