WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win defensive struggle

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball bounced back from its loss Thursday with a 49-44 victory over Hill College Friday at the Chaparral Center in the consolation bracket in the WNIT.

Sofia Persson led the way for the Lady Wranglers (8-3) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Okako Adika was another playmaker for Odessa College, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Emily Cunnigham finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Rebels. Odessa College wraps up the WNIT with a game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Seward County Community College