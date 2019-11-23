  • November 23, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win defensive struggle

Odessa College 49, Hill College 44

ODESSA COLLEGE (8-3)

Arielle Adams 1-3, 0-0 3, Yanina Todorova 3-10 0-0 7, Okako Adika 4-7 0-0 9, Sofia Persson 5-5, 0-0 14, Maria Guimaraes 3-5 1-2 7, Matilda Ahlberg 0-2 2-2 2, Criste’on Waters 1-3 1-2 3, Jordan Brown 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 19-44 4-6 49.

HILL COLLEGE

Destanee Roblow 3-5 1-2 7, Sydney Nunley 1-5 0-0 2, Daija Planas 1-5 0-0 3, Brianna Pena 1-4 0-0 2, Emily Cunningham 5-15 2-2 15, Andreea Mancha 1-5 0-0 3, Ayana Segrest 2-4 0-2 5, Vania Hampton 0-1 2-2 2, Kertisa Amos 1-5 1-2 3, Larisha Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 16-57 6-10 44.

Hill College............. 15.... 8   17     9   —    49

Odessa College........ 7.. 10     8   19   —    44

3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-17 (Adams 1-3, Todorova 3-10, Adika 4-7, Persson 4-4, Guimaraes 3-5, Waters 1-3, Brown 2-4), Hill College 6-22 (Cunningham 3-10, Mancha 1-5, Segrest 2-4, Amos 1-5, Jones 1-4). Total fouls — Odessa College 11, Hill College 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 31 (Adika 7), Hill College 28 (Roblow 6). Assists — Odessa College 13 (Todorova 4), Hill College 11 (Planas).

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:27 am

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball bounced back from its loss Thursday with a 49-44 victory over Hill College Friday at the Chaparral Center in the consolation bracket in the WNIT.

Sofia Persson led the way for the Lady Wranglers (8-3) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Okako Adika was another playmaker for Odessa College, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Emily Cunnigham finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Rebels. Odessa College wraps up the WNIT with a game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Seward County Community College

