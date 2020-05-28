SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Roberts finishes high school with milestone year

When Carson Roberts found out about his high school grade point average, he was pleasantly surprised.

The Permian senior, who graduated last week with a 4.4 GPA, didn’t think it would be so high.

He’s certainly not complaining about it.

Roberts, the top male senior scholar athlete from Permian this year, wasn’t expecting to cap off his high school days by receiving this recognition.

“It’s a blessing,” Roberts said. “I didn’t expect it. I put in the work in school and in athletics and I guess it was just God’s plan for me to earn that. I’m thankful.”

Roberts has had numerous accomplishments in the last four years.

On top of his GPA, he’s managed to be a multi-sport athlete, being a kicker for the Panthers as well as being a goalkeeper for the soccer team.

As a football player, Roberts set the school’s career record with 171 career PAT conversions.

That milestone, however, doesn’t rank as his favorite accomplishment from his high school days.

Instead, it’s his GPA.

“I did not realize that it was that high,” Roberts said. “I know that’s kind of funny but my goal wasn’t to get the highest (GPA).

“I just gave my best effort into school just as much as I did with football and being high up in football, it just translated into academics as well. That one caught me by surprise.”

His academic bio also includes taking dual credit classes with his favorite subject being history.

When Roberts was little, unlike most kids his age, he was more interested in watching the History Channel instead of Nickelodeon.

“History has just always interested me,” Roberts said. “I don’t know why. I can remember dates about anything. I’m not a huge math guy.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise then, that one of his favorite teachers is Johnny Carroll, a history instructor at Permian.

But Roberts said he’s also had Carroll as a teacher before high school.

“He was my fourth- and fifth-grade teacher in elementary and then he got moved to Permian and by the time I got to Permian, he became my history teacher,” Roberts said. “He’s been one of my supporters.”

Roberts will be attending Sam Houston State in the fall, signing his letter of intent back in February.

He hopes to continue playing football beyond the collegiate level as he aims to be an NFL kicker.

Even if that doesn’t pan out, he hopes to work for the FBI.

“I’ve always had an interests in the military and special forces,” Roberts said. “I have a couple of friends who were Navy Seals. My goal is to be on the hostage rescue team in the FBI.”

As far as what his major will be, he’s still in the undecided category but he has options.

“I’m tossing it up between business, psychology or some kind of medical field,” Roberts said.

His soccer career came to an end when the remainder of the spring season was canceled by the UIL due to COVID-19.

For Roberts and his senior teammates, it stung to not finish this season especially after the Panthers clinched a spot in the state playoffs.

“It sucked,” Roberts said. “It was the first time that we had made it in years and this year’s team, we were really close. It took some time for us to realize that this was the end of it.”

Regardless, he’s earned plenty of praise as an athlete and student.

“He’s a great young man,” Permian boys soccer coach Luis Carmona said. “He’s a great young leader and he’s always willing to do his best, both on and off the field.”

For Permian football coach Jeff Ellison, Roberts’ achievements speak a lot about his character.

“I’m honored to have been able to coach him,” Ellison said. “He’s a good kid. He’s a two-sport athlete, too, and to see him be able to succeed on the field and in the classroom is great.”

As Roberts reflects on the last four years and the next stage of his life, he’s eager to begin a new chapter.

“I’m ready for it,” Roberts said. “I believe that I have a starting spot as a freshman which is a huge accomplishment. I’m ready to live on my own and get my feet under me.”