GOLF: Hendrix-Prucka hold on for Quarter Century crown

In what turned out to be a close battle for the Championship Flight crown, Hunter Hendrix and Lee Prucka who were able to hang on for the victory in the 57th Quarter Century Partnership Saturday at Odessa Country Club.

Hendrix and Prucka fired a final-round, 7-under-par 65 on the Old Course to fend off a determined effort from Coby Harwell and Creighton Honeck, who also shot 65.

Hendrix and Lee finished at 20-under par (67-64-65) for the victory.

Harwell and Honeck finished two shots back at 18-under (68-65-65), tied with Alex Ellis and Jonathan Bull (67-66-65.

Hendrix birdied the first, second and fourth holes to help his team get off to a strong start. Hendrix also eagled on the sixth hole.

“It’s awesome,” Hendrix said. “That’s all I know. We got off to a hot start and then Lee played really good on the back.

“There are a lot of good players in this field and for us to win is something special.”

While Prucka got off to a slow start with a double-bogey on the first hole, he was able to recover and birdied the ninth, 11th and 13th holes.

“I just had to tell myself that I had to do something,” Prucka said. “Hunter carried me for the first eight holes.

“I just told myself that I had to do something for him. We are a team and he needed my help.”

Honeck finished with five birdies to offset a bogey on the sixth hole.

“It was a fun tournament,” Honeck said. “We ran into a hell of a team.”

After a bogey on the first hole, Harwell managed to birdie four times but had a bogey on the 17th hole.

“We both hit the ball really well but we just couldn’t make the shots that we needed to make,” Harwell said.