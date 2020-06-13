GOLF: Hendrix-Prucka hold on for Quarter Century crown

Quarter Century Partnership
Odessa Country Club
Thursday-Saturday
Championship Flight
1. Hunter Hendrix-Lee Prucka, 67-64-65—196; 2. (tie) Jonathan Bull-Alex Ellis, 67-66-65—198; and Colby Harwell-Creighton Honeck, 68-65-65—198; 4. (tie) Rick Houston-Terence Begnel, 70-68-65—203; and Michael Pruitt-Brady Shivers, 68-67-68—603; 6. (tie) Hunter Rawls-Dillon Vaughn, 71-67-66—204; Jay McHugh-Michael Randle, 66-67-71—204- and Shawn Savage-David Bolen, 68-68-68-204; 9. Ciro Baeza-Neil Dufford, 69-67-69—205; 10. (tie) Omar Sanchez-Alfred Gaylean, 68-70-68—206; and Blake Parks-Brian Scherer, 68-70-68—206; 12. (tie) Jeffery Hogan-Jeff Murray, 71-69-67—207- Jeremiah Luttrell-Lane Branum, 66-75-66—207; and Michael Carnes-Zack Winkler, 72-69-66—207; 15. (tie) Scott Rundell-Josh Jacobs, 74-65-69; Kelly Gruneweld-Kevin Boscamps, 70-71-67; and Mike Maes-Ryan Rainer, 73-68-67—208; 18. (tie) Ryan Havens-Gary Varnadore, 72-72-67—211; Brian Madison-Josh Ham, 73-69-69—211; and True Graves-Blake Vinson, 69-68-74; 21. Brett Nichols-Will Holle, 74-70-68—212; 22. Colby Amparan-Gary Ezmerlian, 71-71-71—213; 23. (tie) Tad Darland-Stefan Cronje, 73-70-71—214; Brett Lossing-Danny Moralez, 72-70-72—214; and John Estes-Todd Trey, 75-71-68—214; 26. Kacy Groves-Luke Groves, 75-73-71—219.
First Flight
1. Will Kinnaird-Drew Allen, 66-65-68—199; 2. (tie) Heath Bailey-David Turrentin, 67-69-70—206; and Lynn Lawrence-Randy Nelson, 68-69-69—206; 4. (tie) Jeremy Denman-Josh Logan, 70-69-68—207; Ryan Williams-Robert Whiteside, 69-69-69—207; and Chris Beaty-Joe Thaggard, 69-69-69—207; 7. (tie) Mickey Jones-Marshall Morgan, 65-73-70—208; and Trey Schwarz-Tate Schwarz, 70-69-69—208; 9. Ryan Barcena-Tyler Barcena, 69-70-71—210; 10. Isaiah Navarrete-Roberto Navarrete, 66-71-75—212; 11. (tie) Kyle Johnson-Kevin Williams, 69-75-69—213; and Rober Rigney-Brandon Warne, 70-71-72—213.
Second Flight
1. Albert Nabarrette-Michael Milliken, 72-66-69—207; 2. (tie) Koy Stribling-Jon Wardlaw, 72-68-72—212; and Jay Arrick-James Munn, 72-73-67—212; 4. Casey Bridges-Jerry Dugan, 72-68-73—213; 5. (tie) Mike Hooper-Mike Ledsome, 74-72-69—215; and Bret Baker-Mike Winfrey, 72-67-76—215; 7. Cory Chitty-Hayden Burnett, 75-72-71—218; 8. Josh Parrott-Brad Ralston—75-72-72—219; 9. (tie) Terry Rice-Steven Rice, 73-78-69—220; Ryne Echols-Logan Hargrove, 73-74-73—220; and Tom Hawkins-Chris Rasnick, 74-70-76—220; 12. (tie) Brian Welch-Casey Maxwell, 76-73-72—221; and Rocky Hutson-David Waldrop, 75-72-74—221; 14. Mark Jones-Jim McNeil, 76-73-73—222; 15. (tie) Les Littlejohn-Kevin Riggs, 77-72-75—224; and Zach Burnett-Andy Gwyn, 74-75-75—224; 17. Angel Nabarrette-Marcus Lopez, 76-74-76—226; 18. Brett Felker-Phil George, 77-75-75—227.
Third Flight
1. Josh Hogan-Sterling Swack, 69-70-73—212; 2. (tie) Nathan Gann-Stephen Hill, 75-72-72—219; and Skeet Glover-Andrew Davis, 76-73-70—219; 4. (tie) Darren Seglem-Mike Rockafellow, 76-78-67—221; Kevin Bartley-Willy Patterson, 74-72-75—221; and Bobby Murray-Tommy Pipes, 73-73-75—221; 7. Ed Barcena-Chase Weatherby, 69-76-77—222; 8. Bobby Hill-Shawn Anderson, 71-71-81—223; 9. Stacy Trotter-Sean Trotter, 75-73-78—226; 10. Gary Felker-Cliff Clay, 75-77-76—228; 11. Lucas Daniels-Andy Newman, 76-75-78—229; 12. (tie) Joshua Rutledge-Scott Stlouis, 76-76-78—230; and Brandn Batte-Mike Syverson, 73-81-76—230; 14. Kirk Edwards-Jim Goates, 75-77-83—235.
Fourth Flight
1. Rob Bussey-Mark Valdez, 77-74-73—224; 2. Ovidio Bustamante-Nic Bryson, 77-73-75—225; 3. Darryl Burton-Bil Burton, 77-73-76—226; 4. Leo Hinojos-Armando Hinojos-77-74-77—228; 5. Ricky Whitaker-Justin Whitaker, 77-75-77—229; 6. Brian Knighten-Randy Lewis, 77-82-72—231; 7. (tie) Augustine Moralez-Rodney Roman, 85-73-74—232; and Chris Cole-Steve Hendricks, 77-77-78—232; 9. Jimmy Bridges-Collier Pennington, 78-78-77—233; 10. Cortney Smith-Christopher Snapp, 82-76-78—236; 11. (tie) Paul Sorensen-Mikey Milam, 81-76-80—237; and Bruce Madison-George Ulmo, 82-78-77—237; 12. Bynum Vincent-Coy Edge, 80-79-81—240; 14. Bradley Howell-Paul Weaver, 81-83-77—241; 15. (tie) Carl Crowder-Rodney McKee, 85-78-81—244; and Travis Coombes-Austin Shelton, 85-77-82—244.
Fifth Flight
1. Blake Bridges-Daniel Gray, 72-69-74—215; 2. Jim Werner-Tom Hill, 73-69-74—216; 3. Curtis Baze-Billy Harkins, 75-70-72—217; 4. Jon Dunn-Steve Kemp, 70-77-71—218; 5. Craig Echols-David Nix, 73-73-75—221; 6. Jim Rose-Russell Johnson, 73-74-75—222; 7. (tie) Brian Milson-Mike Talley, 72-73-78—223; and Chris Holcomb-Ron Lipsey, 74-76-73—223; 9. Mickey Padilla-Guz Munoz, 72-76-77—225; 10. Glynn Braudaway-Terry Rudd, 74-78-74—226; 11. Justin Jorgensen-Brooks McCoy, 75-78-74—227; 12. Keith Trower-John Hopkins, 74-79-75—228.
Sixth Flight
1. Jerry Hix-Terry Shipman, 76-75-75—226; 2. Micah Foster-Brad Ward, 76-76-75—227; 3. (tie) Rick Skillern-Steve Thompson, 77-77-74—228; and Fred Camacho-Phil Carrasco, 77-73-78—228; 5. (tie) Justin Ford-Jay Nabors, 77-80-72—229; Bailey Haller-Matt Lippman, 76-78-75—229; and Greg Burnett-Danny Gasser, 76-76-77—229; 8. Colby Brazile-Chris Thompson, 80-76-74—230; 9. Ray Elliott-Kristopher Elliott, 79-77-75—231; 10. (tie) Bill Stanford-Gary Dunkerson, 76-80-77—233; and Dan Hollman-J Hollman, 77-78-78—233; 12. Robbie Richards-Patrick Overby, 82-78-74—234; and Scott Fulton-Roger Montemayor, 79-77-78—234; 14. (tie) Mark Acklin-Jaime Velasco, 78-81-76—235; and Albert Seybert-Stephen Brooks, 77-78-80—235; 16. Martin Graves-Christopher Foster, 79-79-81—236; and Tommy Campbell-Kirk Bray, 80-80-76—236; 18. Buz Browning-Davis Browning, 79-84-76—239.
Seventh Flight
1. Fred Pomroy-Jim Pomroy, 75-70-75—220; 2. Jerry Davis-Lance Wood, 75-73-75—223; 3. (tie) Matthew Sims-Brent Sims, 77-75-72—224; Travis Fisher-Mike Stahl, 69-77—78—224; Doug Ham-Justin Ham, 69-78-77—224; and Frank Eaton-Aaron Hobratschk, 76-74-74—224; 7. (tie) Russell Worthen-Nick Worthen, 76-76-74—226; and Maurizio Iaquaniello-Foy McClelland, 75-73-78—226; 9. Jim Stuart-Randy Daniell, 75-78-76—229; 10. Dan Brazelton-Blake Brazelton, 74-77—780—231; 11. Tim Peden-Dan Young, 76-79-77—232; 12. David Dunn-Jason Taylor, 76-79-78—233; 13. Edgar Baiza-Edgar Baiza Jr., 77-82-76—235; 14. Jeff Adams-Roberts Sims, 74-81-84—239.
Eighth Flight
1. Mike Bridges-David Long, 78-75-74—227; 2. Chris Rose-Tim Edgmon, 84-74-78—236; 3. Boyd Cowan-Kaleb Herren, 78-77-83—238; 4. (tie) Rocky Anderson-Sam Ares, 78-78-83—239; and Daniel Bright-Jacob Moore, 78-83-78—239; 6. (tie) Johnny Guerrero-Paul Girard, 79-80-81—240; and Bobby Davis-Johnny Carter, 82-83-75—240; 8. (tie) Larry Del Bosque-Matt Weatherly, 81-80-80—241; and Eddie Thompson-Bobby Longshore, 82-78-81—241; 10. (tie) Blake Batte-John Wilkins, 85-78-82—245; and Brian Whytlaw-Christopher Andre, 81-83-81—245; 12. (tie) Home Daniels-Rick Reynolds, 79-80-88—247; and Pascal Bedard-Joel Edwards, 81-86-80—247; 14. Kevin Gray-Nathan Molinar, 80-91-86—257.
Ninth Flight
1. Franklin Deaderick-Kelly Evans, 79-74-78—231; 2. (tie) Lance Daniels-Marcus Pennington, 79-83-75—237; Ted Hogan-Rick Browning, 77-77-83—237; and Kevin Coombes-Frosty Gilliam, 79-77-81—237; 5. Tommy Clifton-Cody Cooper, 76-83-80—239; 6. Robert Blomshield-Michael Moore, 81-76-84—241; 7. Roy Hunt-John Garmany, 82-77—83—242; 8. Roy Bobbitt-Hal Brockett, 81-84-78—243; 9. Jerry Dugan Sr.-Donny Pierce, 70-77-88—245; 10. Keith Little-Tyler Little, 80-82-87—249; 11. Jim Brown-Bryce Harper, 81-86-83—250; 12. Charles Notley-Scott Winchell, 80-82-92—254; 13. Mark Waters-Brian Kimbrell, 80-92-88—260; 14. Joshua Housman-Clay Kemper, 82-88-91—261.
Tenth Flight
1. Jim Livesay-Caleb Tash, 83-83-79—245; 2. Jim Cameron-Phil Graham, 84-82-80—246; 3. (tie) Terry Miller-Eric Johnson, 85-80-86—251; and David Callaway-Paul Callaway, 84-78-89—251; 5. Scott Coulter-Byron Harrison, 85-86-82—253; 6. Jamie Williams-Billy Whitaker, 84-84-86—254; 7. Santos Moroles-Craig Strasner, 89-86-81—256; 8. Steve Brannan-Kevin Mannix, 84-88-85—257; 9. Gene Abney-Kary Duncan, 85-84-89—258; 10. David Elkins-Joel Walker, 92-85-86—263; 11. (tie) Pete Garner-Chris Garrett, 89-88-88—265; and Grayson Hankins-Mark Windham, 86-86-93—265; 13. Keith Kirkland-Chris Wimberly, 89-88-89—266; 14. Jim Bobo-Louis Serrano, 89-87-92—268; 15. Josh Marquez-Chad Webster, 89-97-88—274; 16. Billy Howell-Curtis Couch, 89-99-97—285.