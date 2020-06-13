  • June 13, 2020

GOLF: Hendrix-Prucka hold on for Quarter Century crown

GOLF: Hendrix-Prucka hold on for Quarter Century crown

Scores

Quarter Century Partnership

Odessa Country Club

Thursday-Saturday

Championship Flight

1. Hunter Hendrix-Lee Prucka, 67-64-65—196; 2. (tie) Jonathan Bull-Alex Ellis, 67-66-65—198; and Colby Harwell-Creighton Honeck, 68-65-65—198; 4. (tie) Rick Houston-Terence Begnel, 70-68-65—203; and Michael Pruitt-Brady Shivers, 68-67-68—603; 6. (tie) Hunter Rawls-Dillon Vaughn, 71-67-66—204; Jay McHugh-Michael Randle, 66-67-71—204- and Shawn Savage-David Bolen, 68-68-68-204; 9. Ciro Baeza-Neil Dufford, 69-67-69—205; 10. (tie) Omar Sanchez-Alfred Gaylean, 68-70-68—206; and Blake Parks-Brian Scherer, 68-70-68—206; 12. (tie) Jeffery Hogan-Jeff Murray, 71-69-67—207- Jeremiah Luttrell-Lane Branum, 66-75-66—207; and Michael Carnes-Zack Winkler, 72-69-66—207; 15. (tie) Scott Rundell-Josh Jacobs, 74-65-69; Kelly Gruneweld-Kevin Boscamps, 70-71-67; and Mike Maes-Ryan Rainer, 73-68-67—208; 18. (tie) Ryan Havens-Gary Varnadore, 72-72-67—211; Brian Madison-Josh Ham, 73-69-69—211; and True Graves-Blake Vinson, 69-68-74; 21. Brett Nichols-Will Holle, 74-70-68—212; 22. Colby Amparan-Gary Ezmerlian, 71-71-71—213; 23. (tie) Tad Darland-Stefan Cronje, 73-70-71—214; Brett Lossing-Danny Moralez, 72-70-72—214; and John Estes-Todd Trey, 75-71-68—214; 26. Kacy Groves-Luke Groves, 75-73-71—219.

First Flight

1. Will Kinnaird-Drew Allen, 66-65-68—199; 2. (tie) Heath Bailey-David Turrentin, 67-69-70—206; and Lynn Lawrence-Randy Nelson, 68-69-69—206; 4. (tie) Jeremy Denman-Josh Logan, 70-69-68—207; Ryan Williams-Robert Whiteside, 69-69-69—207; and Chris Beaty-Joe Thaggard, 69-69-69—207; 7. (tie) Mickey Jones-Marshall Morgan, 65-73-70—208; and Trey Schwarz-Tate Schwarz, 70-69-69—208; 9. Ryan Barcena-Tyler Barcena, 69-70-71—210; 10. Isaiah Navarrete-Roberto Navarrete, 66-71-75—212; 11. (tie) Kyle Johnson-Kevin Williams, 69-75-69—213; and Rober Rigney-Brandon Warne, 70-71-72—213.

———

Second Flight

1. Albert Nabarrette-Michael Milliken, 72-66-69—207; 2. (tie) Koy Stribling-Jon Wardlaw, 72-68-72—212; and Jay Arrick-James Munn, 72-73-67—212; 4. Casey Bridges-Jerry Dugan, 72-68-73—213; 5. (tie) Mike Hooper-Mike Ledsome, 74-72-69—215; and Bret Baker-Mike Winfrey, 72-67-76—215; 7. Cory Chitty-Hayden Burnett, 75-72-71—218; 8. Josh Parrott-Brad Ralston—75-72-72—219; 9. (tie) Terry Rice-Steven Rice, 73-78-69—220; Ryne Echols-Logan Hargrove, 73-74-73—220; and Tom Hawkins-Chris Rasnick, 74-70-76—220; 12. (tie) Brian Welch-Casey Maxwell, 76-73-72—221; and Rocky Hutson-David Waldrop, 75-72-74—221; 14. Mark Jones-Jim McNeil, 76-73-73—222; 15. (tie) Les Littlejohn-Kevin Riggs, 77-72-75—224; and Zach Burnett-Andy Gwyn, 74-75-75—224; 17. Angel Nabarrette-Marcus Lopez, 76-74-76—226; 18. Brett Felker-Phil George, 77-75-75—227.

———

Third Flight

1. Josh Hogan-Sterling Swack, 69-70-73—212; 2. (tie) Nathan Gann-Stephen Hill, 75-72-72—219; and Skeet Glover-Andrew Davis, 76-73-70—219; 4. (tie) Darren Seglem-Mike Rockafellow, 76-78-67—221; Kevin Bartley-Willy Patterson, 74-72-75—221; and Bobby Murray-Tommy Pipes, 73-73-75—221; 7. Ed Barcena-Chase Weatherby, 69-76-77—222; 8. Bobby Hill-Shawn Anderson, 71-71-81—223; 9. Stacy Trotter-Sean Trotter, 75-73-78—226; 10. Gary Felker-Cliff Clay, 75-77-76—228; 11. Lucas Daniels-Andy Newman, 76-75-78—229; 12. (tie) Joshua Rutledge-Scott Stlouis, 76-76-78—230; and Brandn Batte-Mike Syverson, 73-81-76—230; 14. Kirk Edwards-Jim Goates, 75-77-83—235.

———

Fourth Flight

1. Rob Bussey-Mark Valdez, 77-74-73—224; 2. Ovidio Bustamante-Nic Bryson, 77-73-75—225; 3. Darryl Burton-Bil Burton, 77-73-76—226; 4. Leo Hinojos-Armando Hinojos-77-74-77—228; 5. Ricky Whitaker-Justin Whitaker, 77-75-77—229; 6. Brian Knighten-Randy Lewis, 77-82-72—231; 7. (tie) Augustine Moralez-Rodney Roman, 85-73-74—232; and Chris Cole-Steve Hendricks, 77-77-78—232; 9. Jimmy Bridges-Collier Pennington, 78-78-77—233; 10. Cortney Smith-Christopher Snapp, 82-76-78—236; 11. (tie) Paul Sorensen-Mikey Milam, 81-76-80—237; and Bruce Madison-George Ulmo, 82-78-77—237; 12. Bynum Vincent-Coy Edge, 80-79-81—240; 14. Bradley Howell-Paul Weaver, 81-83-77—241; 15. (tie) Carl Crowder-Rodney McKee, 85-78-81—244; and Travis Coombes-Austin Shelton, 85-77-82—244.

———

Fifth Flight

1. Blake Bridges-Daniel Gray, 72-69-74—215; 2. Jim Werner-Tom Hill, 73-69-74—216; 3. Curtis Baze-Billy Harkins, 75-70-72—217; 4. Jon Dunn-Steve Kemp, 70-77-71—218; 5. Craig Echols-David Nix, 73-73-75—221; 6. Jim Rose-Russell Johnson, 73-74-75—222; 7. (tie) Brian Milson-Mike Talley, 72-73-78—223; and Chris Holcomb-Ron Lipsey, 74-76-73—223; 9. Mickey Padilla-Guz Munoz, 72-76-77—225; 10. Glynn Braudaway-Terry Rudd, 74-78-74—226; 11. Justin Jorgensen-Brooks McCoy, 75-78-74—227; 12. Keith Trower-John Hopkins, 74-79-75—228.

———

Sixth Flight

1. Jerry Hix-Terry Shipman, 76-75-75—226; 2. Micah Foster-Brad Ward, 76-76-75—227; 3. (tie) Rick Skillern-Steve Thompson, 77-77-74—228; and Fred Camacho-Phil Carrasco, 77-73-78—228; 5. (tie) Justin Ford-Jay Nabors, 77-80-72—229; Bailey Haller-Matt Lippman, 76-78-75—229; and Greg Burnett-Danny Gasser, 76-76-77—229; 8. Colby Brazile-Chris Thompson, 80-76-74—230; 9. Ray Elliott-Kristopher Elliott, 79-77-75—231; 10. (tie) Bill Stanford-Gary Dunkerson, 76-80-77—233; and Dan Hollman-J Hollman, 77-78-78—233; 12. Robbie Richards-Patrick Overby, 82-78-74—234; and Scott Fulton-Roger Montemayor, 79-77-78—234; 14. (tie) Mark Acklin-Jaime Velasco, 78-81-76—235; and Albert Seybert-Stephen Brooks, 77-78-80—235; 16. Martin Graves-Christopher Foster, 79-79-81—236; and Tommy Campbell-Kirk Bray, 80-80-76—236; 18. Buz Browning-Davis Browning, 79-84-76—239.

———

Seventh Flight

1. Fred Pomroy-Jim Pomroy, 75-70-75—220; 2. Jerry Davis-Lance Wood, 75-73-75—223; 3. (tie) Matthew Sims-Brent Sims, 77-75-72—224; Travis Fisher-Mike Stahl, 69-77—78—224; Doug Ham-Justin Ham, 69-78-77—224; and Frank Eaton-Aaron Hobratschk, 76-74-74—224; 7. (tie) Russell Worthen-Nick Worthen, 76-76-74—226; and Maurizio Iaquaniello-Foy McClelland, 75-73-78—226; 9. Jim Stuart-Randy Daniell, 75-78-76—229; 10. Dan Brazelton-Blake Brazelton, 74-77—780—231; 11. Tim Peden-Dan Young, 76-79-77—232; 12. David Dunn-Jason Taylor, 76-79-78—233; 13. Edgar Baiza-Edgar Baiza Jr., 77-82-76—235; 14. Jeff Adams-Roberts Sims, 74-81-84—239.

———

Eighth Flight

1. Mike Bridges-David Long, 78-75-74—227; 2. Chris Rose-Tim Edgmon, 84-74-78—236; 3. Boyd Cowan-Kaleb Herren, 78-77-83—238; 4. (tie) Rocky Anderson-Sam Ares, 78-78-83—239; and Daniel Bright-Jacob Moore, 78-83-78—239; 6. (tie) Johnny Guerrero-Paul Girard, 79-80-81—240; and Bobby Davis-Johnny Carter, 82-83-75—240; 8. (tie) Larry Del Bosque-Matt Weatherly, 81-80-80—241; and Eddie Thompson-Bobby Longshore, 82-78-81—241; 10. (tie) Blake Batte-John Wilkins, 85-78-82—245; and Brian Whytlaw-Christopher Andre, 81-83-81—245; 12. (tie) Home Daniels-Rick Reynolds, 79-80-88—247; and Pascal Bedard-Joel Edwards, 81-86-80—247; 14. Kevin Gray-Nathan Molinar, 80-91-86—257.

———

Ninth Flight

1. Franklin Deaderick-Kelly Evans, 79-74-78—231; 2. (tie) Lance Daniels-Marcus Pennington, 79-83-75—237; Ted Hogan-Rick Browning, 77-77-83—237; and Kevin Coombes-Frosty Gilliam, 79-77-81—237; 5. Tommy Clifton-Cody Cooper, 76-83-80—239; 6. Robert Blomshield-Michael Moore, 81-76-84—241; 7. Roy Hunt-John Garmany, 82-77—83—242; 8. Roy Bobbitt-Hal Brockett, 81-84-78—243; 9. Jerry Dugan Sr.-Donny Pierce, 70-77-88—245; 10. Keith Little-Tyler Little, 80-82-87—249; 11. Jim Brown-Bryce Harper, 81-86-83—250; 12. Charles Notley-Scott Winchell, 80-82-92—254; 13. Mark Waters-Brian Kimbrell, 80-92-88—260; 14. Joshua Housman-Clay Kemper, 82-88-91—261.

———

Tenth Flight

1. Jim Livesay-Caleb Tash, 83-83-79—245; 2. Jim Cameron-Phil Graham, 84-82-80—246; 3. (tie) Terry Miller-Eric Johnson, 85-80-86—251; and David Callaway-Paul Callaway, 84-78-89—251; 5. Scott Coulter-Byron Harrison, 85-86-82—253; 6. Jamie Williams-Billy Whitaker, 84-84-86—254; 7. Santos Moroles-Craig Strasner, 89-86-81—256; 8. Steve Brannan-Kevin Mannix, 84-88-85—257; 9. Gene Abney-Kary Duncan, 85-84-89—258; 10. David Elkins-Joel Walker, 92-85-86—263; 11. (tie) Pete Garner-Chris Garrett, 89-88-88—265; and Grayson Hankins-Mark Windham, 86-86-93—265; 13. Keith Kirkland-Chris Wimberly, 89-88-89—266; 14. Jim Bobo-Louis Serrano, 89-87-92—268; 15. Josh Marquez-Chad Webster, 89-97-88—274; 16. Billy Howell-Curtis Couch, 89-99-97—285.

Posted: Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:30 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

In what turned out to be a close battle for the Championship Flight crown, Hunter Hendrix and Lee Prucka who were able to hang on for the victory in the 57th Quarter Century Partnership Saturday at Odessa Country Club.

Hendrix and Prucka fired a final-round, 7-under-par 65 on the Old Course to fend off a determined effort from Coby Harwell and Creighton Honeck, who also shot 65.

Hendrix and Lee finished at 20-under par (67-64-65) for the victory.

Harwell and Honeck finished two shots back at 18-under (68-65-65), tied with Alex Ellis and Jonathan Bull (67-66-65.

Hendrix birdied the first, second and fourth holes to help his team get off to a strong start. Hendrix also eagled on the sixth hole.

“It’s awesome,” Hendrix said. “That’s all I know. We got off to a hot start and then Lee played really good on the back.

“There are a lot of good players in this field and for us to win is something special.”

While Prucka got off to a slow start with a double-bogey on the first hole, he was able to recover and birdied the ninth, 11th and 13th holes.

“I just had to tell myself that I had to do something,” Prucka said. “Hunter carried me for the first eight holes.

“I just told myself that I had to do something for him. We are a team and he needed my help.”

Honeck finished with five birdies to offset a bogey on the sixth hole.

“It was a fun tournament,” Honeck said. “We ran into a hell of a team.”

After a bogey on the first hole, Harwell managed to birdie four times but had a bogey on the 17th hole.

“We both hit the ball really well but we just couldn’t make the shots that we needed to make,” Harwell said.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:30 pm.

