The West Texas Warbirds introduced its coaching staff Friday and wants prospective players to meet them up close and personal at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The newest entry in the Champions Indoor League will hold an open tryout at 9 a.m. at the YMCA Complex on Billy Hext Road.

The team will be coached by Marcus Coleman, who also will handle the defensive coordinator’s duties. Jesus Rossy is the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, while Gabriel Martinez is an offensive assistant.