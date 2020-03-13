  • March 13, 2020

INDOOR FOOTBALL: CIF delays start of season

INDOOR FOOTBALL: CIF delays start of season

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 8:01 pm

Odessa American

The West Texas Warbirds’ inaugural season start has been put in a further delay after the Champions Indoor Football league announced Thursday it would delay the 2020 season due to the concerns from the coronavirus.

According to a news release issued by the league, the delay is anticipated to last no longer than approximately 30 days. During that time, the league will continue to evaluate all options on how to proceed.

The Warbirds’ home opener had previously been delayed until April 4 due to uniforms and other supplies coming in late.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, March 13, 2020 8:01 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

