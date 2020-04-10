NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Fortier tabbed to lead Jackalopes

The Odessa Jackalopes announced Friday that Jason Fortier has been hired as the team’s new head coach and general manager of hockey operations.

Fortier, 45, most recently was the head coach of the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League, guiding the team to a 47-9 record and a berth in the Division Finals before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, earning the league’s Coach of the Year recognition.

A veteran of the junior, collegiate and professional ranks, Fortier has seen 31 of his players over the past two seasons move on to Division I hockey.

He takes over for Todd Watson, who resigned his position in January. Odessa Jackalopes assistant coach Adam Phillips took over the program until the league was shut down in March.