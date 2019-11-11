HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Fort Davis prepare for regional quarterfinals

The Fort Davis and Wink volleyball teams are the final two Permian Basin teams left standing and will both look to punch their tickets to the regional tournaments.

Fort Davis will take on Miami at 5:30 p.m. today from The Tiger Pit at Wolfforth Frenship in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Fort Davis (23-18 overall) swept Aspermont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 while Miami (17-12) defeated Marfa.

Wink (37-5) faces Sanford-Fritch (27-7) in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal match at 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the Miami-Fort Davis match. The Ladycats swept Post, 25-13, 25-5, 25-13, in their area round match while the Lady Eagles swept Van Horn, 25-13, 25-15, 25-7.

The winners will advance to the regional tournaments that take place this weekend at San Angelo Central High School.