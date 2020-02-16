utpb falcon shield logo
St. Edward’s 10, UTPB 4
St. Edward’s 510 011 020 — 10 10 0
UTPB 000 000 400 — 4 5 1
Tyler Brown, Garret Phillips (7), (Nicolas Davis (7) and Jacob Vasquez (9). Ed O’Bannon III, Tanner Rhodes (1), Paul McRae (4), Spencer Cofer (5), Clay Thompson (6), Braeden Gould (6) and JD Martinez (8). W — Tyler Brown. L — Ed O’Bannon III. 2B — St. Edward’s: Nick Hernandez, Devin Ferrari. UTPB: Ty Markee, Hunter Torrez.
Records — St. Edward’s 3-7, UTPB 3-7
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB ends up splitting series with St. Edward's
The UTPB baseball settled for a split in its weekend series against St. Edward’s as the Falcons lost 10-4 Sunday at Roden Field.
St. Edward’s (3-7) scored five runs in the first inning and the deficit would be too much for UTPB (3-7).
Tyler Brown was the winning pitcher for St. Edward’s while Ed O’Bannon III took the loss for the Falcons.
