  • February 16, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB ends up splitting series with St. Edward's

Linescore

St. Edward’s 10, UTPB 4

St. Edward’s 510 011 020 — 10 10 0

UTPB 000 000 400 — 4 5 1

Tyler Brown, Garret Phillips (7), (Nicolas Davis (7) and Jacob Vasquez (9). Ed O’Bannon III, Tanner Rhodes (1), Paul McRae (4), Spencer Cofer (5), Clay Thompson (6), Braeden Gould (6) and JD Martinez (8). W — Tyler Brown. L — Ed O’Bannon III. 2B — St. Edward’s: Nick Hernandez, Devin Ferrari. UTPB: Ty Markee, Hunter Torrez.

Records — St. Edward’s 3-7, UTPB 3-7

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:29 pm

The UTPB baseball settled for a split in its weekend series against St. Edward’s as the Falcons lost 10-4 Sunday at Roden Field.

St. Edward’s (3-7) scored five runs in the first inning and the deficit would be too much for UTPB (3-7).

Tyler Brown was the winning pitcher for St. Edward’s while Ed O’Bannon III took the loss for the Falcons.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

