  • December 8, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin's season ends in semifinals

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin's season ends in semifinals

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:36 pm

Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Rankin Red Devils’ 2019 season came to an end with a 97-81 loss to McLean Saturday night at Peoples Bank Stadium in the Class 1A Division I state semifinals.

Coming off a 78-32 win over previously undefeated Gail Borden County from last week, the Red Devils’ bid for a spot in the state championship game was denied in a high-scoring affair.

The Tigers (who moved to 15-1) will take on Blum in the state championship game on Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Blum (12-2) clinched a spot in the state championship with a 52-30 win over Jonesboro on Friday.

