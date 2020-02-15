COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits against Colby Community College

The Odessa College baseball team ended up settling for a split in its doubleheader against Colby Community College, dropping the first game 10-5 before winning the second 17-3 Saturday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (9-1) gave up six runs in the first inning of Game 1 and couldn’t make up enough ground.

They managed to come back from two runs down in Game 2 and end the game early via the mercy rule.

“We just have to show up to play in the first inning,” Odessa College head coach Kurtis Lay said. “Defensively, both games, we didn’t show up at the start.

“I thought we allowed guys to score who shouldn’t have. First innings are big and people can set the tempo from those innings.”

Colby’s Brayden Cust doubled to right field and scored on Lachlen Ross’ RBI single for an early 1-0 lead the Trojans (2-3) in the top of the first inning.

The visitors continued to increase their lead through the early innings and forced Lay to pull starting pitcher Tyler Wade in the fourth inning.

The Trojans led 7-0 after five innings, but the Wranglers broke their shutout bid with a pair of runs in the sixth inning.

Colby College added three more runs in the seventh and though Odessa College matched that in its half of the inning, it was too little, too late.

“I thought we controlled the first game pretty well,” Colby Community College head coach Ryan Carter said. “We held on there for a while. We’re a young team and we have a lot of growing up to do.”

The Trojans began the second game the same way they started the first as they scored two runs in the top of the first inning to get in front.

A single to left field by Tyler McWillie scored both Barcello and Tucker Zdunich for a 2-0 lead.

But Odessa College responded in the bottom half of the inning.

A sacrifice by Gulio Monello scored Sean Stephens.

A passed ball allowed Ivan Melendez to score the tying run and then a single to left field by Luis Gonzalez drove in Lennin Ashby to give the Wranglers a 3-2 advantage at the end of the first inning, their first lead of the day.

Odessa College broke the game open in the bottom of the second inning, with Melendez driving in one run with a double and Monello adding a pair of RBIs with a single to plate TJ Tomlinson and Melendez.

When the dust had settled, the Wranglers pushed six run across for a 9-2 lead after two innings.

The Trojans added a single run in the top of the fourth inning, but it was all four naught as Odessa College basically ended things in the bottom of the inning with an eight-run outburst.