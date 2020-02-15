  • February 15, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits against Colby Community College

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College splits against Colby Community College

Linescores

Odessa College 5-17, Colby Community College 10-3

GAME 1

Colby 600 010 3 — 10 14 4

Odessa 000 002 3 — 5 7 1

Ethan Francis, Andrew Asselin (6), Hagen Barcello (7) and AJ Yamaguchi. Tyler Wade, Connor Carlton (4), Brayden Kennard (5), Brett Zrzavy (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Francis. L — Wade. 2B — Colby Community College: Brayden Cust, Lachlan Ross, Hagen Barcello, Nick Hosie, A.J. Cortese..

———

GAME 2

Colby 200 10 — 3 5 1

Odessa 360 8x — 17 11 1

Duane Johannsen, Jared Arnold (2), Ryan Morgan (3), Dylan Stricklett (4), Sage Schaller (5) and Blake Labuda. Jordan Seay, Jorge Trevino (4) and Giulio Monello. W — Seay. L — Morgan. 2B — Colby Community College: Tucker Zdunich. Odessa College: Ivan Melendez. 3B — Odessa College: Ivan Melendez..

Records — Colby Community College 2-3; Odessa College 9-1.

The Odessa College Wranglers baseball team faced the Colby Community College Trojans at Wrangler Field Saturday afternoon. The Wranglers would start the game behind 6-0 in the 1st inning, going on to lose 10-5 to the Trojans. 

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:23 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team ended up settling for a split in its doubleheader against Colby Community College, dropping the first game 10-5 before winning the second 17-3 Saturday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (9-1) gave up six runs in the first inning of Game 1 and couldn’t make up enough ground.

They managed to come back from two runs down in Game 2 and end the game early via the mercy rule.

“We just have to show up to play in the first inning,” Odessa College head coach Kurtis Lay said. “Defensively, both games, we didn’t show up at the start.

“I thought we allowed guys to score who shouldn’t have. First innings are big and people can set the tempo from those innings.”

Colby’s Brayden Cust doubled to right field and scored on Lachlen Ross’ RBI single for an early 1-0 lead the Trojans (2-3) in the top of the first inning.

The visitors continued to increase their lead through the early innings and forced Lay to pull starting pitcher Tyler Wade in the fourth inning.

The Trojans led 7-0 after five innings, but the Wranglers broke their shutout bid with a pair of runs in the sixth inning.

Colby College added three more runs in the seventh and though Odessa College matched that in its half of the inning, it was too little, too late.

“I thought we controlled the first game pretty well,” Colby Community College head coach Ryan Carter said. “We held on there for a while. We’re a young team and we have a lot of growing up to do.”

The Trojans began the second game the same way they started the first as they scored two runs in the top of the first inning to get in front.

A single to left field by Tyler McWillie scored both Barcello and Tucker Zdunich for a 2-0 lead.

But Odessa College responded in the bottom half of the inning.

A sacrifice by Gulio Monello scored Sean Stephens.

A passed ball allowed Ivan Melendez to score the tying run and then a single to left field by Luis Gonzalez drove in Lennin Ashby to give the Wranglers a 3-2 advantage at the end of the first inning, their first lead of the day.

Odessa College broke the game open in the bottom of the second inning, with Melendez driving in one run with a double and Monello adding a pair of RBIs with a single to plate TJ Tomlinson and Melendez.

When the dust had settled, the Wranglers pushed six run across for a 9-2 lead after two innings.

The Trojans added a single run in the top of the fourth inning, but it was all four naught as Odessa College basically ended things in the bottom of the inning with an eight-run outburst.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:23 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

