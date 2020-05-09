LOOKING BACK: May 10 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1977: The Ector High baseball team traveled to Seminole for its final road game of the season, hoping to end a three-game losing streak. Ector High posted a comfortable 8-1 victory against Seminole to win the first half of the district schedule. … Odessa High athletes were honored at the Broncho Booster Club’s All-Sports Banquet and Dance at Barn A of the Ector County Coliseum.

>> 1989: The Midland Angels lost 2-0 to the Tulsa Drillers in Texas League action at Angels Stadium. Midland pitcher Kevin Trudeau improved his number in nearly area, lowering his ERA, giving up no walks and allowing just four hits. But Drillers’ pitcher Felipe Castillo held on for the shutout. … Fort Stockton baseball received a bye while Andrews and Snyder were to play for the second District 4-4A playoff spot after a coin-toss. The Panthers came up with heads while the Mustangs and Snyder matched tails to determine which of the district tri-champions would advance to the postseason against District 1-4A teams Hereford and Lubbock Estacado.

>> 1999: Odessa College baseball remained alive at the Region V Tournament with a 12-4 win over El Paso Community College. The game was called in the third inning due to the run rule. The victory snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak for the Wranglers that dated to 1996. … The Midland RockHounds began a nine-day, 10-game road trip with a visit to Tulsa.

>> 2010: The Odessa College softball team clinched the Region V championship with a 5-3 victory against rival over Midland College, clinching a spot in the NJCAA Tournament in St. George, Utah. Whitney Kuhrt led the Lady Wranglers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Odessa College improved to 33-27 overall with the win.