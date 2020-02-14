COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to No. 8 St. Edward's

The UTPB men’s basketball team fell into an early deficit and couldn’t recover, falling 94-81 to No. 8 St. Edward’s in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Recreation and Athletics Center.

The Falcons (15-12 overall, 8-10 conference) had an early four-point lead in the first half but saw it quickly vanish. The Hilltoppers (22-2, 16-2) built a 52-34 lead at halftime and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Pat Dembley led UTPB with 21 points while Donoven Carlisle finished with 20 points and 16 rebunds.

Ryan Garza finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench for St. Edward’s that included going 6-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Four other Hilltoppers finished in double figures in scoring, led by Ashton Spears with 19.