GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Strong second half carries Wolfforth Frenship over OHS

The Wolfforth Frenship girls soccer team used three second half goals to break a scoreless tie and remain undefeated with a 3-0 victory against Odessa High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

A close first half that saw scoring opportunities from both teams came before Frenship’s Katelin Heise scored two goals in the second half and Isela Martinez made it 3-0 late in the game.

“I thought we were struggling in the first half to hold them down,” Frenship’s head coach Lauren Denning said. “So I think at halftime, we were able to figure out how to break that down and I think we did a good job of responding well in the second half.”

With the win, the Lady Tigers moved to 9-0-2 overall, 4-0-0 in District 2-6A.

The Lady Bronchos fell to (10-5-2, 1-2-1) with the loss.

Frenship had two early corner kicks in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Odessa High had a few close shots but was denied before the end of the first half as both teams went to the break searching for offense.

Heise nearly broke through for Frenship in the second half with a shot over the bar with 27:28 remaining in the game.

A minute later, she managed to come through with her team’s first goal of the night.

Madisyn Pastusek nearly doubled her team’s lead with 21:08 remaining but her shot went wide left of the goal.

Soon after, Heise made it 2-0 with her second goal of the night with 19:12 remaining.

Martinez made it 3-0 with her goal coming with 6:17 left on the clock.

Odessa High was unable to find the back of the net as Frenship’s goal keeper Lexi Jackson managed to record a clean sheet.

“I thought we played well,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “I thought we created some opportunities for ourselves.

“We knew it would come down to execution. They had a good opportunity to put the game away early but we held them off as long as we could.”