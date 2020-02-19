  • February 19, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Strong second half carries Wolfforth Frenship over OHS - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Strong second half carries Wolfforth Frenship over OHS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Galleries

icon-collection GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High-Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:40 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Strong second half carries Wolfforth Frenship over OHS By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Wolfforth Frenship girls soccer team used three second half goals to break a scoreless tie and remain undefeated with a 3-0 victory against Odessa High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

A close first half that saw scoring opportunities from both teams came before Frenship’s Katelin Heise scored two goals in the second half and Isela Martinez made it 3-0 late in the game.

“I thought we were struggling in the first half to hold them down,” Frenship’s head coach Lauren Denning said. “So I think at halftime, we were able to figure out how to break that down and I think we did a good job of responding well in the second half.”

With the win, the Lady Tigers moved to 9-0-2 overall, 4-0-0 in District 2-6A.

The Lady Bronchos fell to (10-5-2, 1-2-1) with the loss.

Frenship had two early corner kicks in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Odessa High had a few close shots but was denied before the end of the first half as both teams went to the break searching for offense.

Heise nearly broke through for Frenship in the second half with a shot over the bar with 27:28 remaining in the game.

A minute later, she managed to come through with her team’s first goal of the night.

Madisyn Pastusek nearly doubled her team’s lead with 21:08 remaining but her shot went wide left of the goal.

Soon after, Heise made it 2-0 with her second goal of the night with 19:12 remaining.

Martinez made it 3-0 with her goal coming with 6:17 left on the clock.

Odessa High was unable to find the back of the net as Frenship’s goal keeper Lexi Jackson managed to record a clean sheet.

“I thought we played well,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “I thought we created some opportunities for ourselves.

“We knew it would come down to execution. They had a good opportunity to put the game away early but we held them off as long as we could.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
40°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 44°/Low 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 41°/Low 29°
Windy with showers ending. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]