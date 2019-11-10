WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ends weekend with loss in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The UTPB women’s basketball team dropped its second game of the season with an 86-78 loss to Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday on the road.

Holly Hemmeline helped carry the Falcons (0-2) with her 26 total points, going 9-20 from the floor. Lemia Ntor-Ue had 14 points for UTPB while Kayla Galindo had 12.

The Mountain Lions (1-1) were led by Chelsea Pearson’s 35 points, who went 11-15 on inside shots and 8-12 on 3-pointers as well as 5-6 on free throws.

The UTPB women will be back in action in a 7 p.m. game today against Arlington Baptist at Falcon Dome.