  • November 10, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ends weekend with loss in Colorado - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ends weekend with loss in Colorado

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Colorado-Colorado Springs 86, UTPB 78

UTPB (0-2)

Holly Hemmeline 9-20 2-2 26, Lemia Ntor-Ue 5-9 3-5 14, Kayla Galindo 3-13 4-4 12, Alexus Quaadman 4-9 0-0 8, Rory Carter 1-4 1-2 4, Precious Featherson 2-4 2-2 6, Yazmin Batch 1-2 1-2 3, Jordan Rogers 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 27-66 14-20 78.

COLORADO-COLORADO SPRINGS (1-1)

Chelsea Pearson 11-15 5-6 35, MAdi Gaibler 4-12 0-0 8, Ellie Moore 2-5 2-2 6, Eliza de Vera 0-5 4-6 4, Desiree Pierson 0-3 2-2 2, Abby Feickert 2-5 6-6 10, Makenna Baker 1-8 5-8 8, Anna Davern 3-4 2-5 8, Tatum Tellin 0-2 3-4 3, Maddie Golla 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 29-39 86.

UTPB 19 17 19 23 — 78

UC-Colo.Springs 22 20 28 16 — 86

3-Point goals — UTPB 10-26 (Hemmeline 6-14, Ntor-Ue 1-1, Galindo 2-7, Carter 1-3, Batch 0-1). Colorado-Colorado Springs 9-22 (Pearson 8-12, GAibler 0-1, de Vera 0-2, Pierson 0-1, Feickert 0-2, Baker 1-2, Tellin 0-1, Golla 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 26, Colorado-Colorado Springs 20. Fouled out — UTPB: Quaadman, Rogers. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 38 (Featherson 7), Colorado-Colorado Springs 47 (Moore 9). Assists — UTPB 16 (Galindo 6), Colorado-Colorado Springs 20 (Gaibler 6).

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:38 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ends weekend with loss in Colorado OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The UTPB women’s basketball team dropped its second game of the season with an 86-78 loss to Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday on the road.

Holly Hemmeline helped carry the Falcons (0-2) with her 26 total points, going 9-20 from the floor. Lemia Ntor-Ue had 14 points for UTPB while Kayla Galindo had 12.

The Mountain Lions (1-1) were led by Chelsea Pearson’s 35 points, who went 11-15 on inside shots and 8-12 on 3-pointers as well as 5-6 on free throws.

The UTPB women will be back in action in a 7 p.m. game today against Arlington Baptist at Falcon Dome.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:38 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
65°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 55°/Low 23°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 28°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]