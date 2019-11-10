utpb falcon shield logo
Colorado-Colorado Springs 86, UTPB 78
UTPB (0-2)
Holly Hemmeline 9-20 2-2 26, Lemia Ntor-Ue 5-9 3-5 14, Kayla Galindo 3-13 4-4 12, Alexus Quaadman 4-9 0-0 8, Rory Carter 1-4 1-2 4, Precious Featherson 2-4 2-2 6, Yazmin Batch 1-2 1-2 3, Jordan Rogers 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 27-66 14-20 78.
COLORADO-COLORADO SPRINGS (1-1)
Chelsea Pearson 11-15 5-6 35, MAdi Gaibler 4-12 0-0 8, Ellie Moore 2-5 2-2 6, Eliza de Vera 0-5 4-6 4, Desiree Pierson 0-3 2-2 2, Abby Feickert 2-5 6-6 10, Makenna Baker 1-8 5-8 8, Anna Davern 3-4 2-5 8, Tatum Tellin 0-2 3-4 3, Maddie Golla 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 29-39 86.
UTPB 19 17 19 23 — 78
UC-Colo.Springs 22 20 28 16 — 86
3-Point goals — UTPB 10-26 (Hemmeline 6-14, Ntor-Ue 1-1, Galindo 2-7, Carter 1-3, Batch 0-1). Colorado-Colorado Springs 9-22 (Pearson 8-12, GAibler 0-1, de Vera 0-2, Pierson 0-1, Feickert 0-2, Baker 1-2, Tellin 0-1, Golla 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 26, Colorado-Colorado Springs 20. Fouled out — UTPB: Quaadman, Rogers. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 38 (Featherson 7), Colorado-Colorado Springs 47 (Moore 9). Assists — UTPB 16 (Galindo 6), Colorado-Colorado Springs 20 (Gaibler 6).
Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:38 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB ends weekend with loss in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The UTPB women’s basketball team dropped its second game of the season with an 86-78 loss to Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday on the road.
Holly Hemmeline helped carry the Falcons (0-2) with her 26 total points, going 9-20 from the floor. Lemia Ntor-Ue had 14 points for UTPB while Kayla Galindo had 12.
The Mountain Lions (1-1) were led by Chelsea Pearson’s 35 points, who went 11-15 on inside shots and 8-12 on 3-pointers as well as 5-6 on free throws.
The UTPB women will be back in action in a 7 p.m. game today against Arlington Baptist at Falcon Dome.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
