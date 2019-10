HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wolfforth Frenship sweeps Odessa High

The Odessa High volleyball team had a difficult time getting anything going as it was swept by Wolfforth Frenship, 25-20, 25-6, 25-19, Tuesday in District 2-6A play at the Tiger Pit.

Brianna McClure led the way for the Lady Bronchos (12-19, 0-5 district) with 10 kills, 28 digs and added seven assists. Kaia Minjarez had a team-high 10 assists and chipped in five digs for Odessa High.

Aali Mayfield had a team-high eight kills for the Lady Tigers (28-5, 5-0) and Kayton Genenbacher added seven kills and a match-high 28 assists.

Both teams are off Friday before starting the second half of District 2-6A play at 6 next Tuesday. Odessa High hosts Permian and Wolfforth Frenship travels to face Midland Lee.