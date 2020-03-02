GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: All-District 2-6A teams announced

Six players from both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams were named to the District 2-6A All-District team released over the weekend.

Kazyiah Hicks and Nesha Stephens for Odessa High and Daysia Christian for Permian all earned first-team selections.

The Lady Bronchos had two players represented on the second team in Roxana Jimenez and Alexis Luna while Permian’s Karen Guzman earned a spot on the team as well.

Wolfforth Frenship’s Maci Maddox and Amarillo Tascosa’s Jada Miller were named Co-District MVP’s.