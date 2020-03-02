  • March 2, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: All-District 2-6A teams announced

All-District 2-6A

SUPERLATIVES

Co-District MVP: Maci Maddox, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship; Jada Miller, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa

Offensive MVP: Kaylee Rendon, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

Defensive MVP: Aubry Johnson, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa

Newcomer: D’Kiera Johnson, Soph., Amarillo Tascosa

Sixth Man of the Year: Airron Gaydon, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship

Coach of the Year: Trent Hilliard, Wolfforth Frenship

FIRST TEAM

Noemi Arciga, Soph., Midland High

Ashlyn Caddel, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

Daysia Christian, Sr., Permian

Loredana, Fuonji, Soph., Midland Lee

Zaria Fowler, Soph., Wolfforth Frenship

Jessalyn Gonzales, Jr., Amarillo Tascosa

Kazyiah Hicks, Sr., Odessa High

Daizjia Oages, Fr., Amarillo Tascosa

Kobe Powell, Jr., Midland High

Destiny Stanford, Sr., Midland Lee

Nesha Stephens, Soph., Odessa High

SECOND TEAM

Ariyana Emile, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa

Maggie Erdwurm, Soph., Midland Lee

Karen Guzman, Jr., Permian

Roxana Jimenez, Sr., Odessa High

Alexis Luna, Sr., Odessa High

Sabrya Marshall, Soph., Amarillo Tascosa

Addison McClure, Soph., Wolfforth Frenship

Riley Roberts, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship

Ty’Eisha Satterwhite, Jr., Midland High

Salma Trejo, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

Avery Walker-Henry, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

Makayla Williams, Soph., Midland High

Six players from both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams were named to the District 2-6A All-District team released over the weekend.

Kazyiah Hicks and Nesha Stephens for Odessa High and Daysia Christian for Permian all earned first-team selections.

The Lady Bronchos had two players represented on the second team in Roxana Jimenez and Alexis Luna while Permian’s Karen Guzman earned a spot on the team as well.

Wolfforth Frenship’s Maci Maddox and Amarillo Tascosa’s Jada Miller were named Co-District MVP’s.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

