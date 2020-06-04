LOOKING BACK: June 5 Memories

>> 1972: Odessa’s Scott Stegner shot a 5-under-par 66 to finish seventh at the Texas State Amateur Championship in San Antonio. Ben Crenshaw won the tournament.

>> 1983: A pair of San Angelo golfers won the Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club. John Shepperson and Jim Mundel came in with a round of 6-under-par 66 to fight off Odessans Mickey Jones and Steve Thompson. Shepperson and Mundel finished with a par on the 18th hole to win the title outright. … Odessa College’s David Montelongo was set to compete at the NJCAA National Championshiops golf tournament at Fort Myers, Fla. Montelongo qualified for the meet following a disqualification at regional.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels won the opening game of a crucial series against the San Antonio Missions with a 13-10 victory at Christensen Stadium. The Angels overcame a 7-0 deficit in the first game of a six-game series. The victory gave Midland its first full-game lead in the Texas League West Division for the year. The teams entered the contest tied for first with 30-26 records, while the El Paso Diablos were one game back. … Odessa College baseball shortstop Jim Chamblee was named a First Team All-American by the NJCAA. … The Houston Rockets were preparing to face the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

>> 2004: The Monahans softball team was defeated, 4-2, by Lindale in the semifinals at the Class 3A State Softball Tournament at McCombs Field in Austin. For six innings, the Lady Loboes faced just two batters over the minimum, but one inning in the middle led to the loss as Lindale scored four runs in the fifth inning, sending eight hitters to the plate. Lindale sent just 20 up to bat during the rest of the game. … The Midland RockHounds fell to the Wichita Wranglers, 6-4, in the opener of an eight-game homestand.