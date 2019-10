HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews sweeps District 2-4A titles

Both the Andrews boys and girls cross country teams won team titles Wednesday at the District 2-4A Championships.

Andrews’ Jasson Marquez won the individual title on the boys’ side, finishing with a time of 17 minutes, 54 seconds. He led the way for a dominant showing as the Mustangs (15 points) had the top seven finishers. Fort Stockton (67) and Pecos (87) qualified for the regional meet.

Micah Smith of Seminole and Johnny McCracken of Monahans were individual qualifiers.

The Lady Mustangs had five runners finish in the top 10 to score 24 points and win by a comfortable margin over Pecos. Kallie Bullard of Pecos (13:57) won the individual title as her team, Andrews and Seminole (68) all qualified for the Region I-4A Championships Oct. 28 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Raquelle Bernal of Fort Stockton (14:39.31) finished fourth and Cheyenne Simonton of Monahans (15:28) finished tenth to earn individual spots in the regional.