COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB teams try to stay upbeat after hiatus

The UTPB baseball team was supposed to be playing a four-game Lone Star Conference series this weekend against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

UTPB softball was supposed to be enjoying its bye in the LSC schedule while getting ready to resume conference play next week.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams were going to be playing in Midland on Saturday.

But now, they, along with everyone else in the Lone Star Conference, must wait and hope that they can still finish their seasons.

With the coronavirus spreading, the Lone Star Conference joined the growing list of conferences and leagues across the country to suspend play.

The suspension, which went into effect on Friday, will last until March 30.

For the UTPB coaches, there wasn’t much of a surprise after hearing about the decision.

“Honestly, I wasn’t shocked,” UTPB softball coach Tiala Tagaloa said. “As (Thursday) progressed, we kept hearing everything was getting delayed. I knew that ultimately meant ours was coming.”

The softball team’s games that were canceled included conference matchups against Western New Mexico (Wednesday), UT-Tyler (Friday), Cameron (March 26) and Oklahoma Christian (March 28), all doubleheaders.

The first series back will be against St. Edward’s on April 2 at home.

While some college sports have suspended play for the remainder of the season, Tagaloa is grateful about the possibility of finishing the season.

“I’m thankful that at this point, we have a sliver of maybe getting to continue to play,” Tagaloa said. “We have that opportunity and other conferences don’t.”

While no one wants a delay in the schedule, Tagaloa said it was the right decision for the Lone Star Conference to make.

“Obviously, we have to be cautious,” Tagaloa said. “We’re in uncharted territories. They have to make tough decisions. I stand behind them. We just have to be able to be resilient with whatever comes. If it’s March 30, it’s March 30. I’m just thankful that they’re giving us an opportunity to see where things go.”

UTPB baseball head coach Brian Reinke echoed Tagaloa’s thoughts.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Reinke said. “Once you saw everything going downhill with the Division I conferences, you had a pretty good idea that our league was probably going to do something similar. It’s something that none of us have ever been through before. Maybe we look back on it in 10 days and we’re glad we did that. You just never know.”

In addition to this weekend’s series against Texas A&M-Kingsville, the UTPB baseball team’s series against Oklahoma Christian (March 21) and Angelo State (March 28) were canceled.

The team is tentatively scheduled to resume play against Cameron on April 3.

According to Reinke, the reaction from the team has been mostly questions, mostly regarding eligibility.

“The main thing is about eligibility,” Reinke said. “That’s the thing that everybody’s concerned about because people want to know so that’s been the number one thing.”

There was also an array of emotions from the UTPB softball players after hearing the news.

“Some were accepting of it and glad that we have another chance,” Tagaloa said. “Some were angry and sad and scared. Ultimately, we’ve been on campus and getting ready and focused on the next challenge.”

For Tagaloa, these next few weeks will present an opportunity to work on the small things.

“We need to focus on every little part,” Tagaloa said. “We have two weeks to get work done. During the season, you only have, like, two or three days and then you go again. We’re going to keep them refocused.”

For Reinke and his players, it’s about staying healthy.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything the right way,” Reinke said. “Baseball will become important again when it does. But right now, we’re making sure all the guys are safe and have all the resources that they need.”

The UTPB tennis team was supposed to go up against Western New Mexico today in Midland before getting canceled.

It was supposed to be the first of three consecutive contests in Midland with the others being against Midwestern State on March 27 and Dallas Baptist on March 28.

The tennis squad is slated to return to action on April 3 against Southern Arkansas in Shreveport, Louisiana.