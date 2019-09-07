HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Area Roundup

GREENWOOD 35, HEREFORD 14

HEREFORD Weston Wilber passed for four touchdowns as the Rangers remained unbeatean with a victory against the Whitefaces Friday at Whiteface Stadium.

Greenwood’s Trey Cross rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Brody Ray caught a pair of Wilber’s touchdown passes, from 10 and 70 yards, respectively.

Ryan Snodgrass (8 yards) and Austin Groeschel (22 yards) caught the other touchdown passes for the Rangers (2-0.)

Greenwood............... 8.... 7 20 0 — 35

Hereford................... 0.... 0 7 7 — 14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 8 pass from Weston Wilber (Weston Wilber run).

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 10 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 22 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Hereford: Slader McCracken 36 pass from Britt Cave (Luis Loya kick).

Greenwood: Brody Ray 70 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 43 run (pass failed).

Fourth Quarter

Hereford: Xavier Gonzalez 13 run (Luis Loya kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Greenwood Hereford

First Downs........................ 17.................... 13

Total Yards...................... 380.................. 186

Rushes-Yards................. 223.................... 35

Passing Yards................. 157.................. 151

Passing...................... 7-18-0........... 15-30-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 3-36.0.............. 8-37.0

Penalties-Yards........... 10-50................. 7-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 18-163, Ryan Snodgrass 6-30, Efrain Franco 4-17, Weston Wilber 6-15, Brayden Wauson 2-(-2), Team 1-0.

Hereford: Xavier Gonzalez 16-64, Luis Loya 1-0, Britt Cave 3-(-29).

Passing

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 7-18-0—157.

Hereford: Britt Cave 13-27-1—123, Luis Loya 2-3-0—28.

Receiving

Greenwood: Brody Rady 2-80, Austin Groeschel 2-46, Ryan Snodgrass 2-16, Christian Cook 1-15.

Hereford: Slader McCracken 9-112, Cesar Ortega 3-31, Sebastian Grajeda 2-6, Cesar Vasquez 1-2.

FORT STOCKTON 21, ALPINE 6

FORT STOCKTON The defense was the story for Fort Stockton Friday night as the Panthers defeated Alpine 21-6 at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) got off to a strong start thanks to Derek Hernandez returning the opening kickoff 101 yards for a score. From there, Fort Stockton stymied the Fightin’ Bucks offense, holding them to just 50 yards of total offense.

Jayden Canaba returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown to represent the lone score for Alpine (1-1).

Alpine........................ 0.... 6 0 0 — 6

Fort Stockton............. 7.... 0 7 7 — 21

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Fort Stockton: Derek Hernandez 101 kick return (Dominic Aguilar kick), 11:45.

Second Quarter

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 15 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:16.

Third Quarter

Fort Stockton: 22 reception (Dominic Aguilar kick), 5:29.

Fourth Quarter

Fort Stockton: 27 recpetion (Dominic Aguilar kick), 2:41.

TEAM STATISTICS

Alpine Fort Stockton

First Downs.......................... 3.................... 10

Total Yards........................ 50.................. 235

Rushes-Yards.............. 27-10............. 32-139

Passing Yards................... 40.................... 96

Passing...................... 3-12-0............. 9-14-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................. 10-43.2.............. 6-36.3

Penalties-Yards............. 6-50................. 8-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 21-6, Travis Ruckman 4-9, Justin Miller 1-0, Allen Vargas 1-(-2), Mario Hernandez 1-(-3).

Fort Stockton: None provided.

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 2-4-0—34. Aaron Fellows 1-7-0—6.

Fort Stockton: None provided.

Receiving

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 2-34, Aziel Ordonez 1-6.

Fort Stockton: None provided.

OZONA 65, IRAAN 0

IRAAN Quarterback Alec Lara passed for 217 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lions past the Braves Friday at Brave Stadium.

Lara connected twice with Lozaro Rodriguez as Ozona amassed 615 yards of total offense.

Running back Sebastian De La Cruz rushed for 112 yards on three carries, including touchdown runs of 44 and 46 yards.

Ozona...................... 21.. 19 6 19 — 65

Iraan......................... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Ozona: Sebastian De La Cruz 44 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 11:07.

Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 57 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 8:16.

Ozona: Joe Perez 60 pass from Alec Lara (Jose Dominguez kick), :53.

Second Quarter

Ozona: Jaden Fay 30 pass from Alec Lara (Jose Dominguez kick), 8:24.

Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 40 pass from Alec Lara (kick failed), 6:00.

Ozona: Lozaro Rodriguez 6 pass from Alec Lara (kick failed), :11.

Third Quarter

Ozona: Lozaro Rodriguez 38 pass from Alex Lara (kick failed), 3:51.

Fourth Quarter

Ozona: Sebastian De La Cruz 46 run (kick failed), 10:52.

Ozona: Jesse Vegas 51 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 7:28.

Ozona: Aiden Fuentes 48 run (kick failed), 5:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

Ozona Iraan

First Downs........................ 17...................... 8

Total Yards...................... 615.................. 127

Rushes-Yards................. 398.................... 78

Passing Yards................. 217.................... 49

Passing...................... 8-10-0............. 5-13-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1

Punts-Avg...................... 0-0.0.............. 6-35.8

Penalties-Yards............. 4-50................. 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 5-116, Sebastian De La Cruz, 3-112, Aiden Fuentes 2-84, Jesse Vega, 1-51, Zachary Talamantez, 1-14, Alec Lara 3-13, Team 1-5, Carlo Cantu 1-3.

Iraan: Jermaine Bernal 10-32, Alex DeHoyos 11-29, Kyler Miller, 8-13, Dylan Kent 5-5, Gavin Aguirre 2-(-1).

Passing

Ozona: Alec Lara 8-10-0—217.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 5-13-0—49.

Receiving

Ozona: Joe Perez 2-78, Lozaro Rodriguez 2-44, Abraham Rodriguez 1-40, Jaden Fay 1-30, Jacob Childress 1-24, Sebastian De La Cruz 1-1.

Iraan: Dylan Kent 3-35, Jermaine Bernal 2-14.