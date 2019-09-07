HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Area Roundup

GREENWOOD 35, HEREFORD 14
HEREFORD Weston Wilber passed for four touchdowns as the Rangers remained unbeatean with a victory against the Whitefaces Friday at Whiteface Stadium.
Greenwood’s Trey Cross rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Wide receiver Brody Ray caught a pair of Wilber’s touchdown passes, from 10 and 70 yards, respectively.
Ryan Snodgrass (8 yards) and Austin Groeschel (22 yards) caught the other touchdown passes for the Rangers (2-0.)
Greenwood............... 8.... 7 20 0 — 35
Hereford................... 0.... 0 7 7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 8 pass from Weston Wilber (Weston Wilber run).
Second Quarter
Greenwood: Brody Ray 10 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).
Third Quarter
Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 22 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).
Hereford: Slader McCracken 36 pass from Britt Cave (Luis Loya kick).
Greenwood: Brody Ray 70 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).
Greenwood: Trey Cross 43 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Hereford: Xavier Gonzalez 13 run (Luis Loya kick).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Greenwood Hereford
First Downs........................ 17.................... 13
Total Yards...................... 380.................. 186
Rushes-Yards................. 223.................... 35
Passing Yards................. 157.................. 151
Passing...................... 7-18-0........... 15-30-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.................... 3-36.0.............. 8-37.0
Penalties-Yards........... 10-50................. 7-45
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Greenwood: Trey Cross 18-163, Ryan Snodgrass 6-30, Efrain Franco 4-17, Weston Wilber 6-15, Brayden Wauson 2-(-2), Team 1-0.
Hereford: Xavier Gonzalez 16-64, Luis Loya 1-0, Britt Cave 3-(-29).
Passing
Greenwood: Weston Wilber 7-18-0—157.
Hereford: Britt Cave 13-27-1—123, Luis Loya 2-3-0—28.
Receiving
Greenwood: Brody Rady 2-80, Austin Groeschel 2-46, Ryan Snodgrass 2-16, Christian Cook 1-15.
Hereford: Slader McCracken 9-112, Cesar Ortega 3-31, Sebastian Grajeda 2-6, Cesar Vasquez 1-2.
FORT STOCKTON 21, ALPINE 6
FORT STOCKTON The defense was the story for Fort Stockton Friday night as the Panthers defeated Alpine 21-6 at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers (2-0) got off to a strong start thanks to Derek Hernandez returning the opening kickoff 101 yards for a score. From there, Fort Stockton stymied the Fightin’ Bucks offense, holding them to just 50 yards of total offense.
Jayden Canaba returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown to represent the lone score for Alpine (1-1).
Alpine........................ 0.... 6 0 0 — 6
Fort Stockton............. 7.... 0 7 7 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Fort Stockton: Derek Hernandez 101 kick return (Dominic Aguilar kick), 11:45.
Second Quarter
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 15 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:16.
Third Quarter
Fort Stockton: 22 reception (Dominic Aguilar kick), 5:29.
Fourth Quarter
Fort Stockton: 27 recpetion (Dominic Aguilar kick), 2:41.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Alpine Fort Stockton
First Downs.......................... 3.................... 10
Total Yards........................ 50.................. 235
Rushes-Yards.............. 27-10............. 32-139
Passing Yards................... 40.................... 96
Passing...................... 3-12-0............. 9-14-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.................. 10-43.2.............. 6-36.3
Penalties-Yards............. 6-50................. 8-70
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Alpine: Aaron Fellows 21-6, Travis Ruckman 4-9, Justin Miller 1-0, Allen Vargas 1-(-2), Mario Hernandez 1-(-3).
Fort Stockton: None provided.
Passing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 2-4-0—34. Aaron Fellows 1-7-0—6.
Fort Stockton: None provided.
Receiving
Alpine: Aaron Fellows 2-34, Aziel Ordonez 1-6.
Fort Stockton: None provided.
OZONA 65, IRAAN 0
IRAAN Quarterback Alec Lara passed for 217 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lions past the Braves Friday at Brave Stadium.
Lara connected twice with Lozaro Rodriguez as Ozona amassed 615 yards of total offense.
Running back Sebastian De La Cruz rushed for 112 yards on three carries, including touchdown runs of 44 and 46 yards.
Ozona...................... 21.. 19 6 19 — 65
Iraan......................... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Ozona: Sebastian De La Cruz 44 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 11:07.
Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 57 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 8:16.
Ozona: Joe Perez 60 pass from Alec Lara (Jose Dominguez kick), :53.
Second Quarter
Ozona: Jaden Fay 30 pass from Alec Lara (Jose Dominguez kick), 8:24.
Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 40 pass from Alec Lara (kick failed), 6:00.
Ozona: Lozaro Rodriguez 6 pass from Alec Lara (kick failed), :11.
Third Quarter
Ozona: Lozaro Rodriguez 38 pass from Alex Lara (kick failed), 3:51.
Fourth Quarter
Ozona: Sebastian De La Cruz 46 run (kick failed), 10:52.
Ozona: Jesse Vegas 51 run (Jose Dominguez kick), 7:28.
Ozona: Aiden Fuentes 48 run (kick failed), 5:06.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Ozona Iraan
First Downs........................ 17...................... 8
Total Yards...................... 615.................. 127
Rushes-Yards................. 398.................... 78
Passing Yards................. 217.................... 49
Passing...................... 8-10-0............. 5-13-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1
Punts-Avg...................... 0-0.0.............. 6-35.8
Penalties-Yards............. 4-50................. 2-10
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Ozona: Abraham Rodriguez 5-116, Sebastian De La Cruz, 3-112, Aiden Fuentes 2-84, Jesse Vega, 1-51, Zachary Talamantez, 1-14, Alec Lara 3-13, Team 1-5, Carlo Cantu 1-3.
Iraan: Jermaine Bernal 10-32, Alex DeHoyos 11-29, Kyler Miller, 8-13, Dylan Kent 5-5, Gavin Aguirre 2-(-1).
Passing
Ozona: Alec Lara 8-10-0—217.
Iraan: Kyler Miller 5-13-0—49.
Receiving
Ozona: Joe Perez 2-78, Lozaro Rodriguez 2-44, Abraham Rodriguez 1-40, Jaden Fay 1-30, Jacob Childress 1-24, Sebastian De La Cruz 1-1.
Iraan: Dylan Kent 3-35, Jermaine Bernal 2-14.
