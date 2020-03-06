NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return home after long road trip

The Odessa Jackalopes return to home ice for the first time in five weeks today to start a two-game series against the Topeka Pilots.

The first game of that series gets underway at 7:15 tonight at Ector County Coliseum.

This is the last time that the Jackalopes (8-38-1-1 overall) will face the Pilots (32-14-2-2) this season.

Topeka swept Odessa in its last series back on Jan. 17-18 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.