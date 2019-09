COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB continues strong run at home

It’s early in the season and UTPB volleyball coach Tim Loesch is watching his team grow, seemingly with each point, game and match.

There was a growth spurt during the Falcons’ match against Westminster College of Salt Lake City Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Stephanie Sanchez had a team-high 11 kills, with Travanna Matthews and Aquincia Strambler each adding 10 kills to lead UTPB to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 victory against the Griffins.

After going back and forth through the first two games, the Falcons were able to seize control of the third game from the service line, which was part of the growth Loesch was looking for.

“I think they finally figured it out in the third game,” Loesch said. “They learned that they can still serve tough and get the ball in and that will create some errors.

“I think in the first and second game we had some errors on our serve, but when they figured it out, they were able to make that final run.”

Audrey Green led the Griffins with 11 kills.

After watching UTPB take control of the first two games late to win, Westminster College (0-1) held its own early in Game 3 and then began to pull away from the Falcons (2-0) in the middle of the contest, opening at 13-9 lead after Aggie Rose-Olsen was able to hit off the UTPB block for the kill.

A emphatic kill by the Falcons’ Isela Murillo gave the serve back to UTPB and that was the beginning of the end for the Griffins.

UTPB’s Skyler Friel, usually one of the dominant players at the net, showed her versatility by scoring four points on her serve to give the Falcons a 14-13 lead, their first of Game 3.

Westminster was able to tie the game when UTPB was called for a net violation. Murrillo stepped up again for the Falcons, digging a kill attempt and then hammering a kill down the line for a 15-14 Falcons’ lead.

That put UTPB’s Analise Lucio, who finished with a match-high 25 assists, on the service line and she never left as the Falcons reeled off 10 consecutive points to end the match.

The 16-1 run was a little disappointing for Westminster coach Karrin Moore.

“We stopped doing what we had been doing well,” Moore said. “We stopped passing the ball well, didn’t receive serve well and had a lack of communication that hurt us.

“I thought we played well in the first two games, which could have gone either way.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide