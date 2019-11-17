COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB with record-setting victory on Senior Night

This was the one that everyone associated with the UTPB football program had been waiting for during the team’s incubation period over the past four years.

That it came on Senior Night, when the program was honoring 20 of the players who have toiled through everything associated with building team, made it all the more special.

Quarterback Kameron Mathis, making his final start for the Falcons, was 10-of-13 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead UTPB to a 70-14 rout of visiting Texas A&M-Kingsville in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

Running back Davion Sutton carried the ball 15 times for 148 yards and two scores, Marquis Simmons had 145 yards on 14 carries and Mathis added 103 yards on 11 carries as the Falcons improved to 4-7 overall, 2-6 in conference.

It was the first time in school history that three players rushed for more than 100 yards in the same game, along with program single-season bests in overall victories, conference victories, points scored and margin of victory.

In short, everything worked for the Falcons against the Javelinas (2-9, 1-7).

“It’s pretty surreal,” Mathis said. “Sitting here, before the game, I started having flashbacks of every little moment that I appreciated at the time and the things I took for granted at the time.

“Something just felt different about today; I knew it was going to be our night. It hits you all at once, I really can’t explain it, but going out like that is the best feeling.”

Senior wide receivers Kyle McBride and Ben Galaviz each caught touchdown passes from Mathis, as did sophomore Matt Zubiate.

Sophomore Rocky Barnes caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Kraus, a junior from West Jordan, Utah, who was seeing action for the first time this season.

The Falcons’ dominance also led to a pair of emotional, feel-good moments for the team, one in each half.

On the final play of the first half, UTPB defensive lineman John O’Kelley intercepted a pass that slipped from the hand of Javelinas quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. at the UTPB 21.

As O’Kelley raced toward the end zone he was joined senior linebacker Chris Hoad who was looking to help block and then celebrate.

The duo, however, was all alone and then Hoad saw O’Kelley turn to hand him the ball.

“I was just running to block and I see him open up and he hands me the ball,” said Hoad, who finished with 14 tackles to give him 157 to lead the NCAA Division II charts this season.

“To give up a touchdown, that just shows the kind of player he is and the unselfish way this team plays.”

UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan added, “That was something special and something that a lot of guys are going to remember forever.”

Allowing Hoad to score was a no-brainer, according to O’Kelley.

“Everything that he has done for this program, there wasn’t any doubt I was giving him the ball,” O’Kelley said. “The work that he’s put in and what he means to everyone on this team, there was no question.”

Mathis echoed O’Kelley’s sentiments after a moment in the second half when UTPB’s Jacob Granado scored on a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter.

Granado, a senior defensive lineman from Midland, is part of the Falcons’ goal-line offense, on the field in those situations to provide blocking for running backs looking for an easy lane into the end zone.

Mathis was determined to have Granado find the end zone on this night, going as far as to slide down at the 1 on the play before when he could have walked into the end zone untouched.

“It was great to see Jacob get in the end zone,” Mathis said. “He’s worked so hard for this program and to be able to give him that chance was great.

“He scored pretty easy but I think he would have steamrolled anyone in front of him.”

Just like the Falcons did all night to the Javelinas, finishing with 617 total yards of offense (a school record), 418 of those coming on the ground (another school record).

Carrigan was all smiles, and still a bit emotional, after the game.

“There was a lot of emotion through the week, a lot of emotion last night (Friday) in the team meeting,” he said. “I think the guys handled it well, and the coaches, getting ready for the game and taking care of business

“It was a good night and that’s something that I talked about at halftime, that we were playing like we expect to play and we need to act like it.

“It’s a different conference win for us. It’s our first conference win over a Texas opponent and to break some of the barriers that we did tonight, and the way that we won tonight, it definitely helps up moving forward.”

