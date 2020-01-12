NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in series finale against Bulls

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes ended their series against the Amarillo Bulls with a 7-1 loss Sunday on the road in North American Hockey League action.

With the loss, the Jackalopes were swept by the Bulls in the three-game series and fell to 7-25-1-1 for the season and remain in seventh place in the South Division standings at 16 points.

The Bulls improved to 28-6-1-2 for the season and remain in first place with 59 points.

Amarillo scored two goals in the first period before adding four more in the second. Odessa’s lone goal was scored by Jack Rudin with less than a minute in the third period.

The Bulls outshot the Jackalopes 44-16.

Odessa will return to the ice on Friday to start a two-game series against Topeka.