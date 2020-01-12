  • January 12, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in series finale against Bulls - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in series finale against Bulls

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 8:13 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in series finale against Bulls OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes ended their series against the Amarillo Bulls with a 7-1 loss Sunday on the road in North American Hockey League action.

With the loss, the Jackalopes were swept by the Bulls in the three-game series and fell to 7-25-1-1 for the season and remain in seventh place in the South Division standings at 16 points.

The Bulls improved to 28-6-1-2 for the season and remain in first place with 59 points.

Amarillo scored two goals in the first period before adding four more in the second. Odessa’s lone goal was scored by Jack Rudin with less than a minute in the third period.

The Bulls outshot the Jackalopes 44-16.

Odessa will return to the ice on Friday to start a two-game series against Topeka.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, January 12, 2020 8:13 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]