LOOKING BACK: March 30 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, the Odessa High boys golf team, hoping to avenge a loss earlier in the season, was getting ready to face Hobbs (N.M.) in a dual match at the Odessa Country Club. … The Colorado City boys track and field team won its second straight Permian Basin Relays in Kermit. The Wolves scored 30 points while Andrews finished second with 29. Colorado City’s Doyle Herring anchored the 4x400 meter relay team to help give his team the first-place finish. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face El Paso Austin in a nondistrict game.

>> 1967: The Odessa College track and field team was getting ready to compete in the Texas Relays in Austin. The Wranglers were going to be competing against 31 other junior colleges and university freshmen teams. … The Permian boys track and field team was getting ready to compete in the Amarillo Relays in Division I against seven other schools, including defending champion Amarillo Tascosa.

>> 1996: The Odessa College baseball team was preparing to host Frank Phillips College in a doubleheader at American Legion Stadium. The Wranglers entered the games with a 14-7 overall record and a 7-2 mark in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference. … The Permian boys golf team remained in fourth place after the second round at the District 4-5A golf tournament in Abilene. The Panthers were trailing first place San Angelo Central by 45 strokes as the Bobcats had a 24-shot lead over second place Midland Lee.

>> 2005: The Abilene High baseball broke open a tied game with eight runs in the fifth inning en route to a 12-2 win over Odessa High at Pressly Field. With the win, Abilene High remained in first place in the District 3-5A standings. … Odessa Jackalopes’ defenseman Scott Hillman retired from professional hockey. Hillman joined the Jackalopes via a trade during the 1999-2000 season.