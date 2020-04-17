  • April 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL cancels activities for rest of school year

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL cancels activities for rest of school year

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 5:24 pm

AUSTIN Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday that all Texas schools are to remain closed for the rest of the school year, the University Interscholastic League is canceling all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said in a news release issued by the league. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

Practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The UIL said it will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boys state basketball tournament was abandoned last month after four games, while the boys and girls soccer playoffs never started because of the coronavirus outbreak. Spring sports canceled are baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

