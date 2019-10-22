HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 22

The Pecos football team was 200 miles from home facing Sweetwater when Mother Nature intervened Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

Any other night, Eagles coach Chad Olson likely would have put the team back on the bus and headed home, the storms in the area bringing the game against the Mustangs to a screeching halt … twice.

This, however, wasn’t a normal contest as Pecos and Sweetwater were meeting in District 1-4A Division II play and Olson, his coaching staff and team were watching a trio of running backs carry the Eagles to the precipice of a playoff spot.

“The second delay, right in the middle of the third quarter, we were watching the lightning strikes in a 10-mile circle around the stadium,” Olson said. “It was solid lightning strikes, it was pretty bright.

“But we weren’t going home, we were going to finish that game. If it had been a nondistrict game, we probably would have packed up and gone home.”

The teams weathered the delays, resumed the game and when all was said and done, the Eagles emerged with a 62-49 victory to even their overall record at 4-4 and put them at 2-2 in district play.

Running backs Ezekiel Saldana, Armando Granado and Abel Velasquez combined for 51 carries for 641 yards and eight touchdowns, with Velasquez also catching a touchdown pass and converting a two-point extra-point attempt.

“We broke a couple big runs early and thought ‘this could be a good night’,” Olson said. “Armando has been doing that all season. This was his third 200-yard game this year.

“Saldano, he can go when he gets the ball. Abel tied the single-game scoring record with five touchdowns and two-point conversion. And it wasn’t like we were trying to get any one of them yards, we were running them through and they were getting their opportunities.”

Also making the plays were the Eagles’ offensive linemen, holding their blocks long enough for Granado to break through the line of scrimmage from his fullback spot or getting the edges sealed for Saldano and Velasquez to break into the open field.

That effort, Olson said, comes from the hard work the linemen put in during the week so everything is second nature under the lights on Friday.

“In our offense, there is only so much you can do so we think on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then let it fly on Friday,” Olson said. “And our offensive line has been out there as the same unit, except for maybe 30 plays, all season and that really makes a difference.

“And you see how they celebrate when one of the running backs breaks off a big run or scores a touchdown. Against Monahans, just before the end of the first half, Saldano broke a long run for a touchdown and just at the end of the video we can see three of the linemen running into the frame trying to catch up with him down the field. It was great to see.”

>> DAY OFF: Most of the schools in four-team district had Friday off for their bye week, but that didn’t stop coaches from watching a little football on their day off as Crane head coach Jeff Cordell and his staff drove up Highway 385 and caught the Amarillo Tascosa-Permian game at Ratliff Stadium.

Cordell has spearheaded a metamorphosis of the Golden Cranes’ program this season as quarterback Jaxon Willis has thrown for 2,098 yards and 22 touchdowns, helped by a stellar receiving corps of Brandon Cerna, Donny Bishop, Major Martin and Nate Suttle.

“Jaxon has done a great job for us,” Cordell said. “And when you have four guys who can stretch the field, it really gives us a lot of options on offense.”

Crane (6-1) is averaging more than 450 yards in offense per game, but lost its last outing when Denver City took the air out of the football, rushing for 410 yards in a 42-20 victory at Crane.

“Denver City is a very good football team and did what they do well,” Cordell said. “We didn’t take advantage of a couple opportunities and they controlled the football game.”

Crane opens District 1-3A Division II this week against Reagan County (0-7) at 7:30 p.m. at El Ave Stadium.

>> AROUND THE PERMIAN BASIN: Quarterback Brett Leach, the leading passer in the Permian Basin, will lead Andrews (6-1) against Big Spring (1-6) in the District 2-4A Division I opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

Greenwood (8-0 overall, 4-0 District 1-4A Division II) clinched a playoff spot last week and will travel to face Fort Stockton (6-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium. The Rangers can clinch at least a share of the district crown, while the Panthers are looking to build on the momentum of a second-half comeback victory last week against Monahans and move into a tie for first in the district standings.

Kermit (1-4) earned its first victory of the season on Oct. 11 with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Reagan County. This week, the Yellow Jackets look to make it two in a row as they travel to Tornillo (1-6) in the District 1-3A Division I opener.