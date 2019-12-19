WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Defense proves to be the difference for UTPB

  • December 19, 2019

UTPB 48, Texas A&M-Kingsville 43

UTPB (6-4, 3-1)

Holly Hemmeline 2-5 5-6 11, Yazmin Batch 3-9 1-2 7, Jada Berry 2-7 0-0 5, Lemia Ntor-Ue 1-4 3-4 5, Kristian James 0-0 0-0 0, Rory Carter 4-11 0-0 10, Jordan Rogers 3-9 1-2 7, Alexus Quaadman 1-4 1-2 3, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0, Chaunta Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 11-16 48.

TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE (1-5, 0-4)

Ravae Payne 6-14 6-10 20, Jalynn Johnson 4-16 2-4 11, Anastacia Mickens 2-5 0-0 4, Treazure Mouton 1-5 1-2 3, Daisah Purnell 0-6 0-0 0, Bridget Upton 2-7 1-3 5, Bri-Anna Soliz 0-1 0-4 0, Maeghan Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Angelica Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 10-23 43.

UTPB....................... 14.. 10   16     8   —    48

TAMUK...................... 3.... 8   17   15   —    43

3-Point goals — UTPB 5-19 (Hemmeline 2-5, Carter 2-6, Berry 1-2, Ntor-Ue 0-1, Batch 0-3, Rogers 0-2), Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-20 (Payne 2-5, Johnson 1-6, Purnell 0-3, Mouton 0-3, Upton 0-3). Total fouls — UTPB 25, Texas A&M-Kingsville 17. Fouled out — UTPB: Rogers. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 28 (Ntor-Ue 8, Quaadman 8), Texas A&M-Kingsville 38 (Johnson 10). Assists — UTPB 9 (Hemmeline 2, Carter 2), Texas A&M-Kingsville 11 (Mouton 3).

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:49 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

KINGSVILLE A fast start in the first quarter and 22 steals proved to be the difference for the UTPB women’s basketball team as the Falcons held on to defeat Texas A&M-Kingsville 48-43 Thursday at the Steinke Physical Education Center.

UTPB (6-4 overall, 3-1 Lone Star Conference) led 14-3 after the first quarter and was able to build off of that from there. Holly Hemmeline led the Falcons with 11 points while Rory Carter added 10 points. Forward Lemia Ntor-Ue was also a playmaker for the Falcons, finishing with five points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Ravae Payne led the Javelinas (1-6, 0-4) with 20 points. Jalynn Johnson finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:49 pm.

