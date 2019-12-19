WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Defense proves to be the difference for UTPB

A fast start in the first quarter and 22 steals proved to be the difference for the UTPB women’s basketball team as the Falcons held on to defeat Texas A&M-Kingsville 48-43 Thursday at the Steinke Physical Education Center.

UTPB (6-4 overall, 3-1 Lone Star Conference) led 14-3 after the first quarter and was able to build off of that from there. Holly Hemmeline led the Falcons with 11 points while Rory Carter added 10 points. Forward Lemia Ntor-Ue was also a playmaker for the Falcons, finishing with five points, eight rebounds and five steals.