  • October 26, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Frenship clinches outright district crown with sweep of Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Frenship clinches outright district crown with sweep of Odessa High

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:45 pm

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:45 pm

The Odessa High volleyball team was swept by Wolfforth Frenship 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse in District 2-6A play. The match was the home finale for the Lady Bronchos this season.

Frenship (31-8 overall, 8-1 District 2-6A) clinched the outright district title with the victory. Gracie Harrison had 17 kills, 17 digs and three aces to lead the Lady Tigers, while Kayton Genenbacher added 33 assists.

Odessa High (12-23, 0-9) wraps up the regular season Tuesday with a trip to Amarillo Tascosa, while Frenship returns to Odessa to play at Permian.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

