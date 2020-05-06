LOOKING BACK: May 7 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1974: Area baseball teams continued their final stretch of the season. Ector High was preparing to face Kermit on the road in District 2-3A action. The Permian and Abilene High baseball teams began their first game in a three-game series to determine the District 5-4A champion after both teams finished tied for first in the standings.

>> 1985: The Midland Angels posted an 18-5 victory over San Antonio in Texas League action. Billie Merrifield had two homers and David Heath had a home run, with Midland scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to break the game open.

>> 1997: The Odessa Jackalopes signed their first player. Andreas Sjolund, a 20-year old from Stockholm, Sweden, made history as he agreed to terms with the Jackalopes. Sjolund played for Arlanda of the Swedish First Division the previous season. … The Fort Stockton girls golf team missed out on a top-three finish after losing in sudden-death by two strokes at the Class 4A State Championships at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin. … The Monahans girls golf team finished sixth at the state tournament with a 36-hole total of 749 in the program’s first-every state tournament appearance.

>> 2008: The Crane boys track and field team was preparing for the UIL Class 2A State Championships in Austin. The Golden Cranes qualified four entries to the meet with three of the four among the favorites in their event. … The Iraan girls golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the 1A State Championships at Morris Williams Golf Course in Austin. The team was led by a top 10 finish from junior Jennifer Perry. Perry finished eighth, carding a two-day score of 170. … Midland’s Cliff Pennington scored from second base on a third-inning throwing error to help the RockHounds to a 5-4 win against Frisco in Texas League action at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.