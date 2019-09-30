  • September 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OHS-Permian tickets on sale next week

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 7:19 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Ector County Independent School District announced ticket information for the annual Odessa High-Permian football game Monday.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ratliff Stadium ticket office. Fans are asked to enter the complex from the north entrance.

Ticket sales will continue Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The matchup between Odessa High and Permian will be Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Odessa High is the home team for this year’s game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

