COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College cowboys ponder next ride

Things were ramping up for Odessa College cowboys Danny Cassidy and Reid Helgoth.

The pair had just finished competing at the Odessa College’s rodeo in February at the Ector County Coliseum and were set to join the rest of the team on the college rodeo circuit with four events over a 29-day span.

Those plans came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic when all the remaining rodeos of the season were canceled.

“It’s a lot different,” said Cassidy, a saddle bronc rider from Meridian. “You’re used to traveling, having fun with friends and going all over the place for rodeo, but that’s changed a whole lot.”

Helgoth, from Burnwell, Nebraska, offered a similar sentiment.

“It’s been tough for sure having to leave Odessa and all our friends behind,” the bull rider said. “We had a great group there and we were excited to be back from spring break before everything got canceled.”

The sudden changes have caused both cowboys to adjust their schedules and put their plans on hold.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National College Finals Rodeo was still scheduled to take place June 14-20 in Casper, Wyo. That’s the earliest that either cowboy would be allowed to compete again.

Cassidy and Helgoth, along with Riggin Shippy and a few other teammates also were planning to travel together and compete in different Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assocation rodeos over the summer.

The earliest event still scheduled as planned according to the PRCA website is the Lakeside Rodeo in Lakeside, Calif., scheduled for April 24-26, with many others being postponed or canceled. The closest one in Texas that has not been called off or delayed yet is the Panola County Rodeo in early May in Carthage.

“Even before finishing up at OC, we had a bunch of rodeos planned out that we were going to go to weeks before this even hit,” Cassidy said. “It affected us earlier than expected.”

With no rodeos to compete in for the foreseeable future, it also means a loss of potential income.

Both cowboys have been able to find work at home. Cassidy is working in construction, while Helgoth is working at a feed mill. It’s a way to make some money with no events to go to.

“It’s pretty frustrating for sure,” Helgoth said. “I have a lot of friends in a situation where rodeo is the only income. It’s hit pretty hard and been hard to deal with.”

There’s also the matter of what happens with their education. Both are taking online classes and are planning to finish up the semester. On top of that, both cowboys are trying to stay in shape for the when they are able to return to the arena.

That can present different challenges depending on where you are. Helgoth said that he’s been able to find a way to stay in shape on or off a bull.

Cassidy has a different perspective.

“It all depends on your connections. With saddle bronc, I can get my practice in where I can,” he said. “If you’re a steer wrestler for example and if you have that stock at your house, you can do that anytime you want.

“But if you don’t have stock readily available, you kind of have to make your own way.”

With school now done for the rest of the year, next comes a decision about what happens for the following season. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association announced that all members will void their membership effective July 1, meaning that all cowboys and cowgirls will be able to keep their eligibility.

Having that option is reassuring to both Cassidy and Helgoth.

“For now, I’m looking to finish online classes and see how the summer goes with the virus and the pandemic,” Cassidy said. “If things clear up, then I’ll make some more decisions.”

Helgoth said that he plans to come back to Odessa College next year.

“I’m still looking to get my business degree,” he said. “Coach Tom (Kelly) is doing good things to get us prepared and I’m just excited to get back down there.”