SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Mayfield focused on the task at hand

It took a little extra effort, but Andrews’ Alivia Mayfield was able to live up to her obligation in the classroom and the athletic arena.

In addition to competing in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Lady Mustangs, Mayfield was also active in 4-H, FFA and her church youth group, all while maintaining a spot in the top 25 percent in her graduating class.

“It’s a lot of late nights,” Mayfield said of fitting in all her activities. “I guess you’d have to say I’m really focused and know what the priorities are.”

A big part of that, Mayfield said, was being able to compartmentalize her various endeavors.

“I know for me, when I know I have a game, I try to do all of my work ahead of game day,” she said. “On game day, I’m always focused on my sport, pretty much. I usually plan my schedule around my sports.

“If I have a game on Tuesday, then I’m going to get the majority of my work done on Monday.”

A three-year letterman in volleyball, Mayfield helped the Lady Mustangs to the regional semifinals as a sophomore in 2017 and to the area round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons. She earned all-district honors each year, including Co-Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and Outstanding Hitter as a senior.

She also earned academic all-district and academic all-state honors during her career.

In basketball, Mayfield was an honorable-mention all-district selection as a sophomore. She was a four-event athlete in track and field, competing in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and triple jump.

A middle hitter in volleyball, Mayfield will continue her athletic and academic pursuits at Western Texas College in Snyder, where she plans to major in animal science or agriculture communications.

“I’m actually going to get to continue my volleyball career,” she said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

Mayfield’s ability to successfully combine academics and athletics was no surprise for Andrews volleyball coach Britney Hanna.

“I think that’s something our girls have always taken a lot of pride in, the academic side of things,” Hanna said. “Obviously, they’re students before they’re athletes. Alivia’s right there with them. She’s always taken care of all of her stuff.

“I think it really helps the program out knowing that that is important to them. They understand that that comes first. I’m proud of her and the other girls, too. Sometimes, their academics run throughout the season, season after season, which is hard to do. But she did it with grace.”

Mayfield said there was no doubt of what was expected of her in high school

“It definitely has to do with, I guess, my parents’ expectations and how I need to pursue my goals and schoolwork and sports,” she said. “I guess it’s about my reputation.”