  • May 19, 2020

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Mayfield focused on the task at hand - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Mayfield focused on the task at hand

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

ALIVIA MAYFIELD

ANDREWS

>> Academic Rank: (51 out of 221)

>> Sports: Volleyball, Basketball; Track and Field

>> Academic bio: N/A

>> Athletic bio: Volleyball (3-year varsity member; 2017 Co-Newcomer of the Year, Academic All-District, Regional Tournament qualifier; First-Team All-District, Academic All-District; 2019 District 2-4A Outstanding Hitter, Academic All-District, Academic All-State); Basketball (2017 Honorable Mention All-District); Track and Field (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, High Jump, Triple Jump)

>> Activities: FFA, 4-H, Church Youth Group

>> College and major: Western Texas College (Animal Science)

>> Goals for the future: Plan on majoring in Animal Science or AG Communications. I would like to specialize in the genetics field, to be able to breed my own animals and have the ability to promote my own business.

>> Favorite subjects: Science, History

>> Favorite book: 212 The Extra Degree by Sam Park and Mac Anderson

>> Favorite musician: N/A

>> Role model: My family, not just my mom and dad, but all my grandparents, aunts, uncles and all of my many cousins. the one person that has pushed me the most during my four years of high school would be my volleyball coach. Coach (Britney) Hanna is an amazing coach; she not only have the ability to teach us how to play a sport but she cares about the kind of person we are going to be.

Posted: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:51 pm

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Mayfield focused on the task at hand By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

It took a little extra effort, but Andrews’ Alivia Mayfield was able to live up to her obligation in the classroom and the athletic arena.

In addition to competing in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Lady Mustangs, Mayfield was also active in 4-H, FFA and her church youth group, all while maintaining a spot in the top 25 percent in her graduating class.

“It’s a lot of late nights,” Mayfield said of fitting in all her activities. “I guess you’d have to say I’m really focused and know what the priorities are.”

A big part of that, Mayfield said, was being able to compartmentalize her various endeavors.

“I know for me, when I know I have a game, I try to do all of my work ahead of game day,” she said. “On game day, I’m always focused on my sport, pretty much. I usually plan my schedule around my sports.

“If I have a game on Tuesday, then I’m going to get the majority of my work done on Monday.”

A three-year letterman in volleyball, Mayfield helped the Lady Mustangs to the regional semifinals as a sophomore in 2017 and to the area round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons. She earned all-district honors each year, including Co-Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and Outstanding Hitter as a senior.

She also earned academic all-district and academic all-state honors during her career.

In basketball, Mayfield was an honorable-mention all-district selection as a sophomore. She was a four-event athlete in track and field, competing in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and triple jump.

A middle hitter in volleyball, Mayfield will continue her athletic and academic pursuits at Western Texas College in Snyder, where she plans to major in animal science or agriculture communications.

“I’m actually going to get to continue my volleyball career,” she said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

Mayfield’s ability to successfully combine academics and athletics was no surprise for Andrews volleyball coach Britney Hanna.

“I think that’s something our girls have always taken a lot of pride in, the academic side of things,” Hanna said. “Obviously, they’re students before they’re athletes. Alivia’s right there with them. She’s always taken care of all of her stuff.

“I think it really helps the program out knowing that that is important to them. They understand that that comes first. I’m proud of her and the other girls, too. Sometimes, their academics run throughout the season, season after season, which is hard to do. But she did it with grace.”

Mayfield said there was no doubt of what was expected of her in high school

“It definitely has to do with, I guess, my parents’ expectations and how I need to pursue my goals and schoolwork and sports,” she said. “I guess it’s about my reputation.”

Posted in , , , , on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:51 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair/Wind
91°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: WSW at 23mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 69°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 66°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]