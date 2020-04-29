HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews boys left to wonder after season canceled

Like high school seniors everywhere, five members of the Andrews boys golf team were looking forward to making memories this spring.

Unlike most seniors just biding time until graduation, the Mustangs were on the cusp of doing something really special.

Andrews entered the spring portion of the high school golf season as the top-ranked team in Class 4A and were the odds-on favorite to claim the state championship. The Mustangs had the rug pulled out from under them when the coronavirus pandemic led the University Interscholastic League to cancel all spring sports.

For Mustangs coach Jeff Williamson, it’s been a life lesson he hasn’t enjoyed teaching his players.

“We really hadn’t put a bow on it yet to figure out how to totally address this,” Williamson said.

After winning back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014, Andrews hit a bit of a slump before returning to the state tournament the last two years.

“When I got here two years ago, they hadn’t done as well in golf for a few years,” Williamson said. “They hadn’t been out of district. We got to state that first year and got fifth. The next year, we got to state again and got fourth.”

Which set the Mustangs up for a run at the title this spring with a lineup that included returning players Tucker Williamson, the coach’s son, Blake Sanford, Kelby Pitkin and Sebastian Ortiz. Fellow senior Aiden Chapman and junior Carter Pool helped fill out the roster.

Andrews was ranked No. 37 in the state among all classifications of public and private schools by texashighschoolgolf.com. The next Class 4A school was Fredericksburg at No. 102.

The potential of an all-senior lineup with two college signees — Tucker Williamson is bound for UTPB, while Sanford inked with Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi — only increased the buzz surrounding the team.

“This was kind of the year we were shooting for, to have all five of those seniors,” Jeff Williamson said. “We had really been playing well and we had played most everybody in the state and had won fairly handily.

“A lot of experience, a lot of confidence. We shot our best round in the last tournament that we played. We were really starting to take off and really play well. We played some practice rounds at spring break and shot, again, the best rounds we’d ever shot. Everybody was excited and looking forward to it and ready to go and come back from spring break. We were going to play the State Preview, and theY were all fired up to go to that. And then it was gone.”

The early end to the season, Tucker Williamson said, has been a bitter pill to swallow.

“It’s been pretty tough,” he said. “We still have a lot of schoolwork. We really thought we had a good chance this year.

“I don’t think it’s really hit us yet, for the most part, until we reach summer and go off to college. But right now, it’s just been hard.

Sanford said being denied a chance to compete for the title has been a big letdown.

“We knew that we had the opportunity to win state,” he said. “It’s really just disappointing for us seniors that we don’t get to play again at all. Me and a couple of friends have been practicing, but I think everyone’s lost motivation. It’s been difficult.

“Obviously, me and Tucker Williamson have both signed to play in college. It’s just the fact that we don’t get to play state our last year here, or regional or district. We had a chance to win all those and it’s just really disappointing.”

Adding to the disappointment, Jeff Williamson said, was the countless hours put in preparing for the spring.

“The struggle for all of us, I think, is we play year-round,” he said. “We start in August and have qualifying just like football has two-a-days. We start the same day they do in the first part of August and go all the way through May. Last year, we finished the day before graduation. That was when we got back from state.

“It’s a full year and we’re with each other every day for two or three hours. All of a sudden, that just went away. When you’ve been with that group of young men who are so good and have worked so hard for three years, you’re used to it. That’s just part of your day.”

It’s left the Mustangs feeling a sense of loss, the coach said.

“You feel like you’ve lost family,” Jeff Williamson said. “You can’t go see them because of the quarantine and the shelter-in-place. You can respond to them a little bit through text messages and things like that, but it’s just not the same.

“Anybody that’s coached a team, it’s the practices, the Suburban rides, going to eat and staying in the hotels and all that stuff, that’s the good stuff. The tournaments are just the payoff for all your hard work. Your memories are going to come from that, and we’ve lost that. It’s a struggle for all of us.”

Andrew has a rich history in boys golf with state championships in 1960, 1987, 1999, 2013 and 2014. Chad Campbell (1992) and G.K. Morrison (2014) won individual titles.

“Those guys that won back in ‘13 and ‘14 still come around to practice and encourage these kids,” Jeff Williamson said. “They’re great guys and really have done a great job of encouraging our kids. They were telling them, ‘Y’all are ready. Y’all are going to win it. It’s right there. It’s time to go.’ We were just full of confidence.

“I told them, ‘You’re state champs in my book. We’re not going to get there and get to duke it out and see. I wish we could. You did everything to be a state champ. We were right on the precipice of doing that.’”

While the situation has been difficult to stomach, Tucker Williamson said it was important to keep an eye on the big picture.

“Even though it’s a tough time for us, I just want to make sure everyone knows it’s a tough time for everybody,” he said. “Everyone has to make some sacrifices. We didn’t want to do that, but we’re doing better.”

Andrews will have Pool and three sophomores to build around next season. Sanford said it was important to not take things for granted.

“In your high school years, take advantage of what you have and don’t let it go to waste,” Sanford said. “Something like this could happen and you’ll never have another chance to play. Take advantage of what you have.”

