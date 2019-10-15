  • October 15, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 7 - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 7

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 7:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 7 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

JESUS LARA

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: RB/DE

>> Last Week: Lara rushed 18 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the Yellow Jackets’ 21-20 victory against Reagan County.

 

ZACHARY ROSAS

>> School: Wink

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: WR/RB/SS

>> Last Week: Rosas led the Wildcats with 13 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns, with one reception for 13 yards, in a 47-0 victory Friday against Tornillo.

RODNEY LOPEZ

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 140

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide Receiver

>> Last Week: Lopez caught six passes for 147 yards and one touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Canyon, 41-22, Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

 

TRAVIS RUCKMAN

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: Ruckman led the Fightin’ Bucks with 10 carries for 110 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 victory against Iraan Friday at Brave Stadium.

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: Cross rushed nine times for 249 yards and three touchdowns, in the Rangers’ 58-6 victory against Pecos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

