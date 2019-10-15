HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 7

JESUS LARA
>> School: Kermit
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: RB/DE
>> Last Week: Lara rushed 18 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the Yellow Jackets’ 21-20 victory against Reagan County.
ZACHARY ROSAS
>> School: Wink
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: WR/RB/SS
>> Last Week: Rosas led the Wildcats with 13 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns, with one reception for 13 yards, in a 47-0 victory Friday against Tornillo.
RODNEY LOPEZ
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 140
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Wide Receiver
>> Last Week: Lopez caught six passes for 147 yards and one touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Canyon, 41-22, Friday at the Mustang Bowl.
TRAVIS RUCKMAN
>> School: Alpine
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: RB/LB
>> Last Week: Ruckman led the Fightin’ Bucks with 10 carries for 110 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 victory against Iraan Friday at Brave Stadium.
TREY CROSS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB/LB
>> Last Week: Cross rushed nine times for 249 yards and three touchdowns, in the Rangers’ 58-6 victory against Pecos.
