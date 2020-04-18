WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Boothe bolsters depth in latest recruiting class

It was a busy week for the UTPB women’s basketball team.

Successful, as well — very successful.

In the aftermath of having their recruiting efforts relegated to online video chats because of the coronavirus pandemic, Coach Rae Boothe and her staff managed to craft together a very strong incoming class to compliment the team’s returning players.

With the additions, Boothe now has 17 players on the roster, with the possibility of one more joining the fold in the near future.

That will allow the Falcons to have the depth needed to compete in the Lone Star Conference, along with giving the coaching staff some peace of mind.

At one point during the 2019-20 season, because of injuries, Boothe had just eight players dressed out for conference games.

“Love it, we are very deep,” Boothe said. “By far the best returning group as far as numbers and skill and I feel strongly that this is our best recruiting class.

“Part of that is that scholarships are where they need to be now, with the Champions Fund. That allowed us to get more players.”

One area of concern for the Falcons last season was the lack of depth in the paint, with freshman Alexus Quaadman emerging as the team’s only true threat close to the basket.

That won’t be the case next season as Ogechi Nwodo, a 6-foot-3 center who played at Midland College the past two seasons, and Tanea Sims, a 6-0 post transferring in from Blinn College give the Falcons the chance to put a bigger lineup on the court.

Other junior college transfers joining the team are Nokoia White, a 5-9 guard from Odessa College, and Dayson Hanson, a 5-6 guard from Murray State College in Oklahoma.

Both programs had qualified for the NJCAA Women’s Division I National Championship Tournament before it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Key freshmen for the Falcons include Ally Haman, a 5-9 guard from Houston Cypress Creek, runner-up at the Class 6A state tournament, and Diavian Spencer, a 5-5 guard from Arlington Martin.

“Filling some needs, especially inside,” Boothe said. “Definitely went heavy inside and all of our bigs, they are different, two-dimensional players, at least.

“We needed depth at every position, along with a stronger presence inside. It’s going to be nice to have to not have Quaadman play 30 minutes and she can become more efficient with 20 minutes.”

Also adding to the excitement for Boothe is the fact that she is returning more than a handful of players who have been through Lone Star Conference battles and will be able to help the newcomers adjust to the tougher competition.

At the same time, she expects much better competition during practice as well, as the players work to earn playing time.

“Practices are going to be great,” Boothe said. “And I’m pretty happy with getting players from the local JUCOs. We’ve never had them before and I think KoKo and Oge are playing going to be really great players in our system, their athleticism makes them a great fit.

“It’s was tough to recruit without getting the chance to sit down and talk with the players with everything that’s going on, but I think the staff did a phenomenal job and I think we outworked a lot of other schools to get everyone signed by April. I can’t wait.”