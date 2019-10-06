NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to IceRays in shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes and Corpus Christi IceRays each deserved the point they earned.

They also deserved a better playing surface on which to compete.

After 65 minutes of play in which neither team could find the back of the net, Corpus Christi’s Cole Golden lifted a backhand over the blocker of Jackalopes’ netminder Aaron Randazzo to give the visitors a 1-0 shootout victory in North American Hockey League play Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Randazzo and IceRays goaltender Cal Sandquist each stopped 27 shots during regulation and overtime, with Sandquist stopping all three Odessa (3-1-1-1) players in the shootout.

“When it gets to a shootout it’s a crapshoot,” Jackalopes coach Todd Watson said. “I certainly can’t fault the effort of our players, I thought they played hard.”

It was a struggle for both teams to control the bouncing puck during the final 25 minutes and the shootout after the Zamboni that resurfaces the ice between periods broke down.

The teams conclude the three-game series at 5 p.m. Sunday and then will meet three more times in Corpus Christi next week.

The IceRays (5-2-1-2) have won the first two games of the series, but Watson knows that a victory Sunday will help the Jackalopes’ confidence.

“That’s what I told them,” he said. “If we can go 1-1-1, that’s a good opening weekend for us.”