  • January 10, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers hang on in win over Lady Chaps - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers hang on in win over Lady Chaps

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box

Odessa College 64, Midland College 53

ODESSA COLLEGE (13-6, 2-1)

Arielle Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Yanina Todorova 4-10 0-0 9, Okako Adika 5-12 1-2 14, Sofia Persson 5-12 2-2 15, Geovana Lopes 1-6 1-2 3, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokoia White 2-5 1-2 5, Jenyff Moura 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Jemilynn Mahoney 1-1 0-0 2, Maria Guimaraes 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 24-62 8-12 64.

MIDLAND COLLEGE (12-4, 2-1)

Ella Tofaeono 6-10 1-2 13, Makayla Escue 1-14 0-0 3, Grace Beasley 5-14 3-3 15, Kayla Anderson 3-8 0-0 7, Erica James 2-5 0-0 6, Da’siah Thornton 0-3 0-0 0, Mary Nyakundi 0-2 0-0 0, Nyaduouth Lok 3-7 2-2 9, Michaela Kucera 0-1 0-0 0, Kyjai Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Kiera Bush 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 6-7 53.

Odessa College 15 22 13 14 — 64

Midland College 12 13 3 25 — 53

3-Point goals — Odessa College 8-25 (Adams 1-2, Todorova 1-5, Adika 3-7, Persson 3-6, Lopes 0-1, Moura 0-1, Brown 0-2, Guimaraes 0-1), Midland College 7-27 (Escue 1-7, Beasley 2-8, Anderson 1-4, James 2-4, Lok 1-3, Thornton 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 7, Midland College 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 42 (Adika 10), Midland College 38 (Beasley 9). Assists — Odessa College 7 (Persson 5), Midland College 8 (Beasley).

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 12:20 am

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers hang on in win over Lady Chaps By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Midland College in a 64-53 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action Thursday at the Chaparral Center.

Sofia Persson had 16 ponints to lead the Lady Wranglers (13-6 overall, 2-1 in conference), while Okako Adika had 14 and Maria Guimaraes had eight.

“We knew that they were going to make a run and they did,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “Luckily, we were able to make plays when they were on a run and held them off.

“Our kids played hard and they executed well. It’s tough to get a road win in this conference, especially against a team like Midland College.”

Grace Beasley had 15 points to lead the Lady Chaps (12-4, 2-1), with Ella Tofaeono finishing with 13 in the loss.

“Odessa College just outcompeted us,” Midland College coach Ron Jones said. “That was the reason they got that big lead. They just played better.”

Arielle Adams drilled a 3-pointer as the first quarter buzzer sounded and the Lady Wranglers took a 15-12 lead heading into the second.

A 3-pointer from Persson made it 20-12 at the 8:10 mark in the second quarter.

The Lady Wranglers scored consecutive 3-pointers to increase their lead to 27-17 with six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A transition basket by Yanina Todorova made it 31-20 for Odessa College and the Lady Chaps called a timeout, but it didn’t stop Odessa College, which held a 37-25 lead at halftime.

Beasley jump-started the second half for the Lady Chaps with a 3-pointer to cut their deficit to nine-points.

Adika’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Wranglers a 44-28 advantage with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Lady Wranglers continued to keep their distance from the Lady Chaps, forcing Midland College into a shot-clock violation before Persson hit an open 3-pointer on the other end of the floor for a 50-28 advantage with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Chaparrals used a 6-2 run to start the fourth quarter.

Kayla Anderson made a 3-pointer and Nyaduoth Lok scored an inside basket shortly after to bring Midland College to a 55-43 deficit with 6:42 left in the game.

With momentum swinging towards the Lady Chaparrals, Lok scored a 3-pointer to bring the hosts to a 57-51 deficit with 3:57 remaining.

The Lady Wranglers, though, were able to hold off Midland College the rest of the way with a 7-2 run to close out the game.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Friday, January 10, 2020 12:20 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 31°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]