WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers hang on in win over Lady Chaps

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Midland College in a 64-53 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action Thursday at the Chaparral Center.

Sofia Persson had 16 ponints to lead the Lady Wranglers (13-6 overall, 2-1 in conference), while Okako Adika had 14 and Maria Guimaraes had eight.

“We knew that they were going to make a run and they did,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “Luckily, we were able to make plays when they were on a run and held them off.

“Our kids played hard and they executed well. It’s tough to get a road win in this conference, especially against a team like Midland College.”

Grace Beasley had 15 points to lead the Lady Chaps (12-4, 2-1), with Ella Tofaeono finishing with 13 in the loss.

“Odessa College just outcompeted us,” Midland College coach Ron Jones said. “That was the reason they got that big lead. They just played better.”

Arielle Adams drilled a 3-pointer as the first quarter buzzer sounded and the Lady Wranglers took a 15-12 lead heading into the second.

A 3-pointer from Persson made it 20-12 at the 8:10 mark in the second quarter.

The Lady Wranglers scored consecutive 3-pointers to increase their lead to 27-17 with six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A transition basket by Yanina Todorova made it 31-20 for Odessa College and the Lady Chaps called a timeout, but it didn’t stop Odessa College, which held a 37-25 lead at halftime.

Beasley jump-started the second half for the Lady Chaps with a 3-pointer to cut their deficit to nine-points.

Adika’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Wranglers a 44-28 advantage with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Lady Wranglers continued to keep their distance from the Lady Chaps, forcing Midland College into a shot-clock violation before Persson hit an open 3-pointer on the other end of the floor for a 50-28 advantage with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Chaparrals used a 6-2 run to start the fourth quarter.

Kayla Anderson made a 3-pointer and Nyaduoth Lok scored an inside basket shortly after to bring Midland College to a 55-43 deficit with 6:42 left in the game.

With momentum swinging towards the Lady Chaparrals, Lok scored a 3-pointer to bring the hosts to a 57-51 deficit with 3:57 remaining.

The Lady Wranglers, though, were able to hold off Midland College the rest of the way with a 7-2 run to close out the game.