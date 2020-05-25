  • May 25, 2020

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: McCamey's Harrold puts in the work to succeed

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: McCamey's Harrold puts in the work to succeed

Bio Box

ALISSA HARROLD

MCCAMEY

>> Academic Rank: (Salutatorian, 2nd out of 32)

>> Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

>> Academic bio: Maintained 4.0 GPA throughout high school; Gifted and Talented curriculum; Selected to attend Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY); National Honor Society (3 years); 21 college hours (UTPB)

>> Athletic bio: Volleyball (two-time Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP; Basketball (three-time Defensive MVP); Softball (Newcomer)

>> Activities: UIL One Act Play, Band, National Honor Society, Dual Credit

>> College and major: University of Texas at Austin (Psychology)

>> Goals for the future: Become a neurosurgeon

>> Favorite subject: Math, Anatomy, Physiology

>> Favorite book: Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock by Matthew Quick

>> Favorite musician: All genres, Koe Wetzel, J. Cole

>> Role model: I personally do not look for role-model traits in specific people. I work to fix my own traits and try to be the best me I see fit.

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Whatever task has been set before her, McCamey’s Alissa Harrold has shown herself willing to put in the time and effort to be successful.

She’s set a pretty tall task for herself in college, planning to major in psychology at the University of Texas with the goal of becoming a neurosurgeon.

In addition to earning the salutatorian honors in McCamey’s class of 2020, Harrold was a mainstay in both the volleyball and basketball lineups, earning multiple all-district honors in both sports.

Harrold said the lessons learned in managing her high school activities have helped prepare for a challenging academic load in college.

“I’ve always just put what was most important that day and set up times,” she said. “I communicated well with each person who was directing the club or the sport that I was in. Everybody was really helpful, knowing that I was part of a bunch of things.

“It taught me that it’s all about prioritizing and managing everything that you want to be a part of. You need to know that’s what I can do to do the best to manage it.

“It’s taught me to stay open minded to the things around me and what things benefit me, what can really do good for me.”

McCamey girls basketball coach Steve Schreiner said the secret to Harrold’s success both athletically and academically was quite simple.

“She just worked hard,” Schreiner said. “She’s the workhorse of whatever teams she’s on. She’s going to work, just as hard as you want to push her, that’s how hard she’ll work.

“And it translates back to the classroom. She does the same thing in the classroom. Whatever is laid out there, she’s going to do it to the highest degree she can.”

In the classroom, Harrold maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and will graduate with 21 college hours earned through dual-credit courses.

Athletically, Harrold was a big part of the Lady Badgers reaching the playoffs in volleyball and basketball each of the last three years. In volleyball, she was voted district Offensive MVP twice and Defensive MVP once. In basketball, she was named Defensive MVP three years in a row.

Harrold also played softball, earning district Newcomer of the Year honors, and competed in track and field. She also participated in UIL one-act play, band and the National Honor Society.

Schreiner said that even had Harrold not been involved in sports, she’s the type of person one wanted around whatever the project, setting an example that he hopes will be followed by her fellow students.

“You would hope, anyway, that the younger kids are looking at that,” he said, “and that’s something that, hopefully, becomes kind of viral so that that spreads out to the rest of your team.

“It just goes back to where we started. Whatever team she’s on, whatever endeavor she’s doing, she’s going to be the hardest working one. When she sets her sights on something, she’s going to work her tail off until she gets it.”

